Bert Kreischer reveals edited-out drug reference scene at Tom Brady's roast that left former QB shocked 

Tom Brady’s Netflix roast remains the talk of the town after almost a week. Many moments from the roast are already becoming iconic, but some scenes were cut from the show for being inappropriate. Bert Kreischer revealed one such scene from the roast while speaking on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Kreischer recalled the scene:

“So, we get done, Tom [Segura] and I are shaking. We did great. Sammy Jay is next, and she’s like, ‘Yo, Bert. I’m lighting you up. And I’m like, ‘OK, whatever.’ She gave me a heads-up. And she did like five minutes on me, just destroying me.

"So, in run-through, I had nicotine pouches in a can in my pocket. And she started calling me a fake party animal. That I don’t even do drugs. And I went into my pocket, and I pulled out my nicotine patches, and I just wiggled them. And Schulz goes, ‘You got a bag of blow on you?’

"And the camera’s on me in the Forum, and the Forum goes nuts. They’re like, ‘This dude brought coke!’ Tommy’s like, ‘What?!’ And then the camera goes off me, and I start going (Kreischer taps his nose). Tom goes to the bathroom, he comes out and he goes, 'You're about to go viral. Everyone is gonna think you're a cokehead.'"

Kreischer was relieved that Netflix cut the scene, noting that he would have to explain it to his daughters:

“I didn’t want to have to deal with my daughters. I’ve been saying ‘no pills, no powder’ forever. And then Dad’s rolling in with half an eight ball.”

It makes sense why Netflix decided to cut short this segment, however, many scenes were equally controversial but still made it out. Nevertheless, they attracted some backlash, including the jokes about Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Kevin Hart didn’t hold back in Tom Brady’s roast

Netflix Is A Joke Festival: G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time - Tom Brady

Comedian Kevin Hart took the stage to roast Tom Brady and picked a controversial topic for the New England Patriots legend. The actor joked about Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, targeting her via her jiu-jitsu teacher, Joaquim Valente.

"When you got a chance to go 8-9 and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do what the f*** you gotta do.When you got a chance to go 8-9 and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do what the f*** you gotta do," Hart joked.

Even though jokes about the Brazilian supermodel were hit, they attracted quite some backlash. In fact, Kevin Hart wasn’t the only one to add Gisele to the roast. Nikki Glaser did the same thing. However, Glaser did apologize for her jokes on Gisele, during a conversation with TMZ.

