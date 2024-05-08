The roast of NFL star Tom Brady was as good as many thought it would be and several comedians, including Nikki Glaser, took their turn at lobbing barbs at Brady.

Not only was the seven-time Super Bowl champ in the firing line, but so was his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. Now, just about every person who stepped up to the mic taunted Brady about Gisele and their divorce, and Glaser was no exception.

But upon hearing the jokes aimed at her, Gisele, per Page Six, was hurt by what she had heard, and now Glaser has offered an apology of sorts about her jokes.

Glaser said told TMZ via the nypost.com:

"I love her so much, but I feel she's been roasting me just by existing my whole life, hot hot she is. So I felt like she had it coming. Not really, I didn't go hard on her. It was a risk, but I hope she will forgive me one day because I really do love her."

So Gisele wasn't a fan of the jokes that were flying around at the roast of Tom Brady, but it is important to remember that they were just that, jokes.

It remains to be seen if any of the other comedians will offer apologies to Gisele over what was said.

Roast of Tom Brady a hit on Netflix

Netflix Is A Joke Festival: G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time - Tom Brady

Fans had been waiting months for the roast of Tom Brady to finally come around and when it did, they were not disappointed.

Several comedians, highlighted by Kevin Hart and a host of Brady's former teammates in Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe, and even Tom's former coach, Bill Belichick all made appearances on stage.

While some of the humor likely wasn't for everyone, it is part and parcel of these kinds of roasts, and it appears that, for the most part, everyone enjoyed the night.

Named "The Greatest Roast of All Time," the Netflix special would have likely done some huge numbers as it was a hit for TV audiences.

But not for Gisele, who was often the brunt of several jokes that left her feeling rather bad about the situation.

