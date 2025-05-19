"Best RB in the AFC West": Chargers fans buzz as Omarion Hampton signs $17.77M rookie deal

Chargers fans erupted in excitement across social media after news broke that first-round pick Omarion Hampton has officially signed his rookie contract. The North Carolina standout inked a four-year, $17.77 million deal that includes a $9.56 million signing bonus, according to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz's report on Monday.

Hampton was selected 22nd overall in the 2025 NFL draft after a dominant college career at North Carolina. The powerful running back led the ACC with 1,660 rushing yards last season, ranking third nationally in that category. His production over his final two collegiate seasons was remarkably consistent, with exactly 15 rushing touchdowns in both 2023 and 2024.

The reaction from Chargers supporters showed overwhelming optimism about Omarion Hampton's potential impact.

"Best rb in the afc west," declared one fan.

Another fan commented: "2 mil a year, not bad for a rook!"

More fan reactions started to pour in:

"He's gonna be a stud," added one fan.

"sweet deal for omarion!" one fan wrote.

Another one added, "Forgot they drafted him. That's a fire pick."

The Chargers' commitment to Omarion Hampton was evident before draft night. Head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed the team rejected multiple trade offers to keep their first-round selection, determined to add the talented runner to their backfield. Now with the contract finalized, Hampton joins free agent acquisition Najee Harris in a revamped Los Angeles rushing attack.

Omarion Hampton vs. Jeanty: AFC rookie RB showdown brewing

Omarion Hampton wasn't the only running back selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty went 16 picks earlier at sixth overall.

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Workouts - Source: Imagn

ESPN analysts have already started predicting big things for Hampton in year one. In a recent roundtable discussion, both Jeremy Fowler and Ben Solak picked the Chargers rookie as their early favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"Not many teams are more dedicated to the run than the Chargers, who have a budding star in Hampton," wrote Fowler. "While free agent signee Najee Harris will assume some of the workload, Hampton will have every chance to earn RB1 duties ... and then it's off to the end zone."

Solak offered similar praise:

"I expect Hampton to quickly become a 15-plus carry player on a weekly basis. I thought he was much closer to Jeanty as this class' top running back, and he lands in an offense that will pound the rock and feed off his physicality."

Omarion Hampton himself expressed excitement about playing for Harbaugh's run-focused system during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show.

The rookie joins a rebuilding Chargers offense that averaged just 110.7 rushing yards per game in 2024.

