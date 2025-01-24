Best of the rest: Ranking every remaining NFL HC candidate feat. Todd Monken, Deion Sanders and more

Todd Monken and Deion Sanders' potential landing spots are dwindling by the day. The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly off the board. As such, there are only two remaining head coach openings and many more candidates.

The Saints and Cowboys are the last teams to whittle down the remaining candidates to make a decision. Here's a look at the best remaining options with Pete Carroll now off the board.

Ranking every remaining NFL HC candidate including Todd Monken

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#6 - Deion Sanders, HC, Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders at Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Deion Sanders re-joining the NFL as a head coach would be a big story. However, he would be a rookie head coach in the league with an expectation for the team he joins to draft his son.

Trending

It's a tall ask for any rookie head coach to get a certain quarterback, even if it is Sanders. Plus, without a deep playoff run under his belt at Colorado, he has yet to prove he can dominate in college, let alone the pros. He also has no coaching experience in any capacity at the NFL level, so there would be a large learning curve.

#5 - Kellen Moore, OC, Philadelphia Eagles

Kellen Moore at Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

The offensive coordinator has been to multiple places to call plays. There can only be so many trips around the league before he gets the chance to helm his own organization. However, adding Moore would mean trudging through rookie growing pains. Meaning, most of the first year, he would be a liability with his timeout usage and managing his duties.

There is potential, but the risks may outweigh the rewards.

#4 - Brian Schottenheimer, OC, Dallas Cowboys

Brian Schottenheimer at Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Brian Schottenheimer, best known for the "Let Russ Cook" days with the Seattle Seahawks, worked under Mike McCarthy for two years. If you can't get Mike McCarthy, Schottenheimer might be the next-best second option.

He has never worked as a head coach, so there would be some growing pains. However, as a member of the NFL coordinator community for 14 seasons, he seems due for a head coaching gig at some point.

#3 - Todd Monken, OC, Baltimore Ravens

Todd Monken at Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Todd Monken is coming off arguably the best Ravens offensive output of the Lamar Jackson era. As such, Monken might have done enough to earn a shot at a promotion.

Although not a head coach in the NFL, Monken has been a head coach in the FBS before and has worked as an offensive coordinator for much of the last decade. Monken might not have a better case before getting snatched up than he has right now. If Monken is going to be a head coach, this might be his best moment.

#2 - Kliff Kingsbury, OC, Washington Commanders

Kliff Kingsbury at Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn

Kliff Kingsbury has been an NFL head coach before and now is one of the key figures behind one of the most accomplished rookie quarterbacks in NFL history. If anyone has earned a shot with a new team, it is Kingsbury.

Kingsbury has even coached in a playoff game before in his last stint with the Arizona Cardinals, so if his next team reaches the playoffs, the moment will not be too big for him.

#1 - Mike McCarthy, Free Agent

Mike McCarthy at Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys and McCarthy couldn't see eye-to-eye on an extension, so now the head coach who has led his team to 12 wins in three of the five years is looking for new work.

He also has a Super Bowl under his belt, winning a championship with the Green Bay Packers. He's won everywhere he's gone. It doesn't get much better on the free market than McCarthy. If you want a bird in the hand, McCarthy is your guy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.