"Better bet in the AFC" - NFL analyst picks the team he believes will get the better of Kansas City Chiefs next season

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have evolved into powerhouses of the AFC. The Chiefs have been at the top for some time, as they went to two straight Super Bowls (won one) and made it to the AFC Championship game last season.

The Bills have slowly gotten better with quarterback Josh Allen and were close to defeating the Chiefs in overtime last year to play in the AFC title game.

Things have changed since last season for these two teams, though. NFL analysts Nick Wright and Chris Broussard from FS1's First Things First have different opinions on where the Bills and Chiefs hold up against each other now.

Kansas City Chiefs traded star receiver Tyreek Hill for a 1st and 2nd round draft pick from the Miami Dolphins. It was reportedly due to both sides failing to negotiate a new long-term deal for Hill.

Buffalo ran into a similar situation with Stefon Diggs, but they handed him a four-year, $96 million extension rather than trading him.

On defense, Kansas City lost a leader and star player from the secondary in Tyrann Mathieu, who hit free agency. Buffalo went out and signed Von Miller to a long-term deal, which adds some much-needed talent to the linebacker group. But Nick Wright is on the Kansas City bandwagon.

"My answer is quite simple...the Chiefs. I need to see the Bills win a big game...I have respect for the Bills. Even with the addition of Von Miller, I don't expect a defense that was number one in football last year."

Chris Broussard believes Kansas City Chiefs will suffer from loss of Hill and Mathieu

Nick Wright's co-host, Chris Broussard, feels the Bills will get over the hump in 2022 and Kansas City will be hurt from losing Hill and Mathieu.

"Next year the better bet in the AFC is the Buffalo Bills. Even if [the defense] regresses a little bit, it will likely be than Kansas City's. They lost their inspirational leader in Tyrann Mathieu...the receiving corp is not bad...[but] having a speed demon capable of big plays certainly had to be comforting to the other players."

Kevin Wildes also sided with Buffalo, stating that losing Hill is big and Juju Smith-Schuster can't fill the void. Without Hill, Travis Kelce will also lose production as there's no one else to take the heavy coverage off him.

JUCO Football Frenzy @JUCOFFrenzy @cheetah #JUCOPRODUCT



S/N : Chiefs Fans Will Miss This Guy For Sure This Play By Tyreek Hill Was WildS/N : Chiefs Fans Will Miss This Guy For Sure This Play By Tyreek Hill Was Wild 😳 @cheetah #JUCOPRODUCT S/N : Chiefs Fans Will Miss This Guy For Sure😅 https://t.co/gZgIDcsQoJ

To lay it out, the Bills have an easier path to a high seed in the playoffs thanks to playing in the AFC East. Kansas City Chiefs' division got much more competitive and they lost a few key pieces. Both teams will make the playoffs, but Buffalo will get further than Patrick Mahomes.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat