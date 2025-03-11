Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has questioned the plan of San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch this offseason.

Over the past few weeks, the 49ers roster has drastically changed, with the franchise having lost some talented players through either a release, free agency, or trades.

As reported by NFL analyst Ari Meirov, the 49ers have lost WR Deebo Samuel, FB Kyle Juszczyk, DT Javon Hargrave, DT Maliek Collins, LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga, G Aaron Banks, OT Jaylon Moore and RB Elijah Mitchell this offseason.

On Monday, Griffin highlighted how he was unsure what the 49ers were doing with all of these moves. He tweeted:

"Not sure what the 49ers are doing, but losing your road dog at LB in Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward, S Talanoa Hufanga, your RG Banks, OT Moore, trading Deebo Samuel and cutting your versatile H-Back Juszczyk SOUNDS LIKE A REBUILD. Better get it right or the fans will RIOT."

Will the San Francisco 49ers compete next season after major losses?

The recent moves by the 49ers signal that the franchise may be attempting to retool this offseason. The losses have freed up cap room and cleared out some expensive veteran players, yet have also unquestionably made the team worse on paper.

Should the 49ers be smart with their moves this offseason and re-load with a younger team, San Francisco should be able to once again compete in the NFC.

However, there is a chance that the 49ers take a step back next season if they do not adequately replace the departing talent.

Last season, with the majority of the previously highlighted players playing in some capacity for the team, the 49ers only had a 6-11 record, something that saw the Super Bowl 58 runners-up finish fourth in the NFC West.

