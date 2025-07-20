"Better than Odell Beckham Jr.'s catch" - NFL fans react as 14-year-old WR Brysen Wright pulls off unreal one-handed TD during 2025 NFL Flag Championship

In a moment that stunned both fans and pro athletes alike, 14-year-old wide receiver Brysen Wright delivered a gravity-defying one-handed touchdown. This was during the NFL Flag Championships on Saturday.This sparked instant debate about where it ranks among the greatest grabs ever caught on camera.The reception, made in the end zone during a high-stakes 14U quarterfinal game in Canton, Ohio, has since rocketed through social media, with some fans boldly claiming it outshone Odell Beckham Jr’s iconic 2014 catch against Dallas.&quot;Better than Odell's catch,&quot; one fan said.One Cam @OneCam_LINKBetter than Odell's catch&quot;This is one of the best catches of all time,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Kid catches better than 95% of the nfl lmao,&quot; one fan said.Additional reactions praised Wright's Olympic potential.&quot;Welcome to Zone 6 my man,&quot; one fan said.&quot;This guy making the Olympic team,&quot; another fan said, noting flag football's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.&quot;Just wow!&quot; one fan said.Representing Jaguars Elite against a tough Old Skewl squad (affiliated with the Baltimore Ravens), Wright ran a precise flag route toward the back of the end zone. Despite blanket coverage from multiple defenders, Brysen Wright twisted midair, extended a single hand behind him, and plucked the ball out of the sky.Patrick Mahomes reacts to Brysen Wright's incredible catchSyndication: USA TODAY (Credits: IMAGN)The highlight didn’t just wow fans, it drew a shoutout from one of the NFL’s biggest names. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes retweeted the video with a stunned, “Yooo what? 😂😂😂.”Coming from a three-time Super Bowl champion, the endorsement added even more weight to the already viral moment.Further along in the game, Brysen Wright exhibited his body control again. He turned back for a back-shoulder throw near the sideline, and turned, yet he was reaching behind his body with his left hand to make the catch while tiptoeing the sideline.Wright also made a major impact on defense. Shifting to safety, Wright read a developing play perfectly and snagged a crucial interception late in the second half. This helped Jaguars Elite preserve their narrow lead before closing out a 24-19 victory.On Sunday, Wright and the Jaguars Elite take on the Bills in the championship game in Clifton Park, New York.Brysen Wright is a student at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida, and is already regarded as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2028. He has already received scholarship offers from a host of elite universities, including Ohio State, Texas, Florida State, Georgia, Colorado and Alabama.