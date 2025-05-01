"Big hit!" - Kirk Cousins’ wife Julie shares glimpse of epic 'The Sandlot' inspired birthday bash

The offseason has been going in two different directions for Kirk Cousins and his family. While the quarterback has dedicated himself to surpassing his stats from last season, his wife, Julie, has been spending quality time with their kids.

This week has been busy for Julie Cousins, as she took her sons, Cooper and Turner, to their friends' birthday parties. On Wednesday, Julie shared that she had already been to three birthday parties.

Julie's Instagram story featured a clip where Turner and Cooper played baseball with their friends at Rivermoore Park. Julie explained that "sandlot baseball" was one of the celebrations of the third birthday party.

"Our third birthday party of the week.. this was 3 hours of sandlot baseball... big hit!" Julie captioned.

Julie has dedicated herself to parenting her sons. This offseason, she decided to teach Turner and Cooper art and went with the skill of cursive writing. Julie also shared a glimpse into her sons' writing session at home.

Kirk Cousins’ wife Julie shared adorable memories from 'sweet Easter' with family

Julie Cousins had a great time celebrating Easter with her kids and family in Johns Creek, Georgia. Last Easter was special for Julie because she reunited with her mother and sisters. Kirk Cousins' wife later shared her wholesome memories with family on Instagram.

"Sweet Easter with family," Julie captioned on April 21.

The first picture was of Cooper and Turner collecting Easter eggs with their cousins. The second slide featured a photo of Julie with her mother and sisters, Ansley and Melissa.

As for Kirk Cousins, the quarterback has been dealing with the uncertainty of his future with the Atlanta Falcons. In the 2024-25 campaign, Cousins failed to satisfy the fans and management with his performance.

After having an excellent career with the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta expected Kirk to lead the team to greater success. However, last season pointed fingers at the quarterback's abilities, leading to his speculated exit from the team. It remains to be seen if the Falcons decide to give Cousins another shot or trade him for a better option.

