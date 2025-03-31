"Biggest blunder of his career": Emmanuel Acho blasts Steelers HC Mike Tomlin for placing trust in Aaron Rodgers

Emmanuel Acho has called out Mike Tomlin for recruiting Aaron Rodgers, calling it ‘the biggest blunder of his coaching career.’ Acho is a panellist on Fox Sport 1’s "The Facility," and the panellists were asked if the Steelers should be frustrated with the four-time MVP for taking his time on making a decision. Acho blamed the Steelers instead:

“It's not on Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers is a free agent. Emphasis on the word free. I would suggest this is the biggest blunder of Mike Tomlin's coaching career.”

Acho also questioned why the Steelers put themselves in this position where they are waiting on a 41-year-old quarterback to decide if he wants to continue playing or retire.

“This is the equivalent of Mike Tomlin throwing the game-losing pick-six. How do you now go into the meat of the offseason with no quarterback, and you are going to trust the most offseason untrustworthy quarterback in the game of football, that is Aaron Rodgers?

"That's what you going to put your trust in, a quarterback who isn't convinced if he wants to continue playing, or should he have to be convinced if he wants to continue playing?”

The former linebacker turned media analyst then emphasized that there is no one else for the Steelers to blame other than themselves, specifically head coach Mike Tomlin.

“So, to me, the only person the Steelers have to blame on this is Mike Tomlin. The Steelers have themselves to blame.”

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait on Aaron Rodgers

It has now been more than a week since Aaron Rodgers visited the Steelers’ facility, and there is no announcement yet. Rodgers met the Steelers’ general manager, Omar Khan, and head coach Mike Tomlin in the Pittsburgh facility on Friday, March 21. He spent more than six hours there but left without coming to terms on a contract agreement.

Since then, it has been radio silent from the Rodgers camp. Tomlin addressed the process when speaking with reporters at the NFL annual meeting on Monday, 31 March, stating that there is no deadline for forcing Rodgers to make a decision.

Regardless of what Rodgers decides, the Steelers quarterback room will look very different in 2025. Justin Fields and Russell Wilson started games for the team in 2024, but both are now in New York with the Jets and the Giants, respectively. The Steelers currently have Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson as options at quarterback.

