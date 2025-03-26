“Biggest bust in recent memory”: NFL fans react to Cowboys QB Trey Lance being added to CFL team’s negotiation list

The Saskatchewan Roughriders put former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance on their negotiating list on Wednesday. This ignited fan comments regarding his NFL career path.

The move by the Canadian Football League team indicates Lance's decline from being a high draft pick to an NFL player looking for opportunities elsewhere.

TSN announced the Roughriders' decision, which grants them negotiating rights for Lance exclusively. The quarterback is currently still a free agent, having had his Cowboys contract lapse at the beginning of this month.

Drafted by the San Francisco 49ers originally, the franchise traded up to select him third overall in 2021 with visions of him eventually succeeding Jimmy Garoppolo. That trajectory drastically changed in Week 2 of the 2022 season after a broken ankle, with Brock Purdy's surprise ascension muddying his chances further.

The Roughriders' ties go deeper. Lance's dad, Carlton, suited up for the squad during one season in 1993, and he received CFL All-Rookie recognition.

Many fans expressed disappointment about Lance's career path:

"He is quite possibly the biggest bust in recent memory,” one fan commented.

“So he’s done with the NFL already? Damn,” added another.

"Might as well give it a shot," one fan commented.

More supportive reactions started pouring in:

"He needs to play somewhere just to develop. CFL might not be a bad option,” one fan added.

"Sad times for lance," wrote one fan.

While another noted, "Never got a chance to truly develop smh."

What's next for Trey Lance?

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Lance appeared in just four total games with the Cowboys and made only one start. His time in Dallas saw him primarily serving as a third-string quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

An article from Marca (March 24, 2025) had previously suggested that the Cowboys should consider retaining Trey Lance as Dak Prescott's backup.

The Cowboys had alternative quarterback options. The team was reportedly considering trading a third-round pick for Joe Milton III from the New England Patriots. However, the article argues that Lance remained a smarter choice, having already spent a full season learning the Cowboys' system and developing chemistry.

The team urgently needs a backup quarterback, noting Dak Prescott's injury history of missing 14 games over three seasons.

Meanwhile, CFL rules permit teams to add up to 45 players to their negotiating list, with Trey Lance currently being a free agent and eligible to sign immediately.

