Bijan Robinson jersey: What number will new Falcons RB wear in 2023?

New Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson will don a famous number in his rookie season.

On Tuesday, the Falcons announced that he will be wearing No. 7. If that sounds familiar to Atlanta fans, it's because former quarterback Michael Vick also wore the number with the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before Robinson's drafting, No. 7 was worn by kicker Younghoe Koo, who has agreed to give Robinson the number. Koo, who led the league in scoring and made the Pro Bowl in 2020, has yet to reveal his new number.

Sports Illustrated reports that Robinson initially wanted to wear no. 5, his college number at Texas. However, Drake London, the Falcons' leading receiver as a rookie last year already holds it.

Another option for him was No. 8, which he wore with the Tucson Falcons (he is a native of that city). but tight end Kyle Pitts already has it.

What jersey numbers will Bijan Robinson's former Texas teammates use this year?

As for Robinson's fellow Longhorns draftees, his fellow RB Roschon Johnson, who was drafted 115th overall by the Chicago Bears, will don No. 30. He had worn no. 2 at Texas, but wide receiver DJ Moore, whom the Bears acquired in exchange for the first overall pick, has it.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who came off the board at No. 90 with the Dallas Cowboys, is also changing numbers. He had worn 0, which garnered him a fair deal of popularity, but he will don No. 35 for his first pro season, as safety Jayron Kearse took that number early in the offseason.

Defensive tackles Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn, meanwhile, have yet to announce their numbers. At Texas, they had back-to-back numbers of 98 and 99, respectively.

Which jersey numbers will rest of 2023's first-rounders use?

Bryce Young will keep his college No. 9 as a Carolina Panther

Incoming Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who was selected first overall, will be wearing No. 9, the same number he wore in college with Alabama. His future teammate Matt Corral will switch to No. 2, his own college number.

Fellow top quarterback Anthony Richardson will switch to No. 5, which he says was his first jersey number. He had begun his college career with 2, in homage to Cam Newton, before using Tim Tebow's No. 15. However, he has not wanted to associate himself with the rifle that makes up his initials and jersey number - AR-15.

Speaking of running backs, 12th overall selection Jahmyr Gibbs will use 26 with the Detroit Lions. His college No., 1, has been given to cornerback Cameron Sutton, who joined from Pittsburgh in free agency.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes