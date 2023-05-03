Fact Check: Is Bryce Young shorter than Mina Kimes? ESPN analyst comes clean on Panthers QB's height 

Is Bryce Young really shorter than Mina Kimes or at least her height? Of course, the quarterback is definitely taller than the ESPN reporter. He's listed at 5' 10", which is definitely on the smaller side of the position, while Kimes, by her own admission, is 5' 7".

Ahead of the Draft, that did not stop fans from speculating otherwise based on an old photo of Young standing almost shoulder-to-shoulder with Kimes. She provided evidence to the contrary on an Instagram story, though, posting a photo of herself standing beside Young on Draft Day:

Photographic evidence that contrary to what you've read on the Internet, Brye Young is much taller than me

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bryce Young is indeed taller than Mina Kimes (Image courtesy of Kimes' Instagram account)

The image fans were referring to is from well before the Draft, but Young was billed at 6' 0", leading to jokes about his height relative to Kimes.

At the time the image was initially posted, Kimes had to clarify that she was wearing 4" heels in the photo:

Who is Mina Kimes? A look at the ESPN reporter's career

Mina Kimes was born on Sept. 8, 1985, in Omaha, Nebraska but grew up in Arizona. Her mother is Korean.

After graduating summa cum laude from Yale with an AB English degree in 2007, Kimes joined Fortune as a writer in its Small Business sub-brand. There, she won numerous awards from the National Press Club, among other organizations.

After FSB's closure in 2009, she was reassigned to the main publication, where she first gained national exposure for Bad to the Bone, an expose about the unauthorized use of cement in repairing bone tissue and its deadly consequences. The piece won her two awards.

After a short stint with Bloomberg, Mina Kimes was accepted into ESPN in 2014 after recounting her fanhood of the Seattle Seahawks on Tumblr. Since then, she has written about the likes of Antonio Brown and Baker Mayfield and is currently an analyst on NFL Live, among other roles.

What jersey number will Bryce Young wear with Carolina Panthers?

As the 2023 season approaches, Bryce Young has finally chosen what number he will wear. He will don the No. 9, which was also his jersey number in college. Current QB Matt Corral will switch to No. 2, his own college (and high school) number.

The rest of the Panthers' rookie class has also received their numbers:

15 - WR Jonathan Mingo

22 - S Jammie Robinson

52 - LB DJ Johnson

62 - G Chandler Zavala

With Young at the helm, the Panthers may be on their way back to the top of the NFC South.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes