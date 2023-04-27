Confirmed: Bryce Young to go #1 overall as Panthers fall in love with Alabama QB's intangibles (EXCLUSIVE)

The Carolina Panthers have their hearts set on Bryce Young and the Alabama quarterback will go first overall. The Panthers traded up to the first spot as they looked to solve their quarterback situation once and for all, and they have now finalized who they are going with.

An NFL Insider who covers the NFC South told Sportskeeda that one of the key reasons the Carolina Panthers are going to make former University of Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is because of how fast Young is able to dissect enemy defenses and his ability to get the ball out of his hand faster than any quarterback in recent college football history.

The Carolina Panthers also loved Bryce Young's game intelligence, which is sometimes more important for a quarterback than anything else. Based on the source:

"Young, who reportedly scored the highest grade on the S2 cognitive test (98), is said to possess intellectual qualities that allow him to make complex decisions, improvise and dissect information quickly."

The Panthers are also enchanted with his record, which has seen him win the 2021 Heisman Trophy and compile a devastating winning record. It was further noted that:

"Those qualities were certainly on display over the past two seasons as Young went 24-3, won a Heisman Trophy, completed 65.8 percent of his passes and tossed 80 TD passes vs. 12 INTs. Winning, quick decisions and accuracy are why the Panthers are going to make Young the new face of their franchise Thursday night."

Why did the Carolina Panthers choose Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud?

The first quarterback to go off the board was always going to be between Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. However, there was one key difference that has come out in recent days that made the Alabama quarterback overtake his peer.

As mentioned before, Young scored a 98 on the S2 cognitive test. C.J. Stroud, meanwhile, had the lowest of the 2023 quarterback class with an appalling score of 18.

That seems to have made all the difference, even though the Ohio State quarterback has hit back at critics, explaining that attempting a test is not his natural inclination.

He is still expected to go second overall to the Houston Texans, based on another exclusive from Sportskeeda. The likes of Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are also in contention among top quarterback picks.

Based on Sportskeeda's exclusive sources, it seems clear that Bryce Young will be the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Where it goes from there will make for an exciting spectacle.

