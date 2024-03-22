Bijan Robinson's perfect March Madness Day 1 bracket gives Falcons fans Super Bowl hope

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is shocking sports fans with his sports knowledge. The former Texas Longhorns standout had a perfect bracket after the first day of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

To achieve every win on Day 1 of the tournament, Robinson had to have two major upsets with Kentucky and BYU both getting defeated. These were two upsets that cost the majority of sports fans their chance at cashing in.

It remains to be seen if the running back can continue his hot streak into the second day of March Madness. Falcons fans though are using his good fortune as a sign that good things may be to come for their NFL team.

One fan predicted a Super Bowl win for the Atlanta Falcons if Robinson continues with a perfect bracket.

Other fans were just impressed that Robinson took some big upsets on his bracket. Below are additional comments from fans on Bijan Robinson's impressive March Madness bracket:

Bijan Robinson responds to critics over perfect bracket

Bijan Robinson selected all 16 winners on the first day of the Men's NCAA Basketball tournament. The second-year running back took the opportunity to brag that he was just one of about 2,000 fans on ESPN who still had a perfect bracket. A small group of fans remain after 25 million fans filled out brackets.

Robinson posted a photo on his Instagram story, late Thursday night to show his excitement for his flawless picks on Day 1. He then gave a shoutout to those who criticized the picks he made before the tournament kicked off.

"PERFECT BRACKET DAY ONE AND THEY SAID IT WAS CRAZY YESSIRSKI LOL"

Bijan Robinson's response to his perfect bracket.

The University of Texas alum of course chose his alma mater to take how the national championship at the conclusion of the tournament. The Longhorns, who are a seven-seed, are one step closer after defeating Colorado State on Thursday.

Robinson will now hope to continue his winning streak on Friday but it won't be an easy task.