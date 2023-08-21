Bill Belichick clears air on rumors regarding Patriots $100,000,000 Aaron Rodgers pursuit

Was Bill Belichick in trade talks with the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers? That has been the rumor even when it was clear the New York Jets were the favorite for the four-time NFL MVP. It's pertinent to note that the Jets owe Rodgers over $100 million in 2024.

On Monday morning, Belichick was a guest on Audacy's WEEI 93.7's "The Greg Hill Show". During the interview, he was asked about his pursuit of Aaron Rodgers. The longtime New England Patriots head coach and general manager denied ever speaking with the Green Bay Packers about the quarterback.

"I personally didn't talk to the Packers about Aaron Rodgers." - Bill Belichick

While his words would indicate that the New England Patriots didn't attempt to acquire Aaron Rodgers, it could also mean something else. Belichick only said he personally was not involved in any talks with the Packers. It could mean that perhaps another member of the organization was involved.

Bill Belichick has spent his coaching career being sly with reporters and the media. Telling all of the facts and details is not something he typically does as he keeps his business close to the vest.

Bill Belichick approves of Patriots honoring Tom Brady

The New England Patriots will honor former quarterback Tom Brady this upcoming season. On September 10, 2023, at the home opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team will host a "Thank You Tom" game.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion who spent over two decades with the New England Patriots will be honored at halftime. During his interview with "The Greg Hill Show", Patriots head coach Bill Belichick expressed his admiration for Tom Brady.

Belichick stated that he feels that the former NFL quarterback deserves to be recognized. He added that perhaps one day of recognition may not even be enough.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of excitement at the game, in the stands as there should be. He’s done an awful lot for this organization, for this franchise, for this city, the National Football League. One night’s really not enough, anywhere close to the appreciation for what Tom deserves.”

Belichick went on to say the former quarterback even deserves a statue outside of Gillette Stadium for all of his contributions. Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowl titles together with the New England Patriots. After over 20 seasons together, the quarterback decided to test free agency in 2020. It led him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and eventually winning a Super Bowl in his first season.

