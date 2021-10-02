"I was lucky to have Tom Brady" - Bill Belichick credits TB12 for NFL success

The 20-year argument between fans, pundits, and players on Brady vs Belichick has a new piece to chew on. Bill Belichick gave Tom Brady credit as a part of much of his success in New England in a press conference on Friday.

Here's what the future Hall-of-Fame coach said about Brady when asked if he would have been as successful without Brady:

"Of course not," Belichick said. "I think I've been on the record dozens of times saying there's no quarterback I'd rather have than Tom Brady. I still feel that way. I was very lucky to have Tom as the quarterback and to coach him. He was as good (of a quarterback) as any coach could ask for."

Bill Belichick's comments could serve as an epilogue to the Brady vs Belichick argument to many. To those giving the credit to Tom Brady, it seems they can't ask for more than an admission from the horse's mouth. However, Belichick may also have subtly thrown Mac Jones under the bus with the comment.

Did Bill Belichick insult Mac Jones?

When Belichick stated that there's no other quarterback he would want other than Tom Brady, he essentially stated that he'd rather have Tom Brady than Mac Jones. With the comments coming soon after a three-interception performance, it would be a tough job to spin the comment in a way that did not insinuate what it has.

Granted, Belichick is not the most social guy in the world. Unsocial people tend to make mistakes verbalizing their feelings. His comments may not have been an insult towards Mac Jones at all.

However, the words were said and Jones has undoubtedly applied the statement to himself. Could this light a fire underneath the rookie to upset the quarterback who most think is the greatest to walk the earth?

Of course, it's going to take much more than a rookie with a chip on his shoulder to overcome Tom Brady. That said, it may be a prerequisite to winning the game. Without extra personal motivation to take down Brady, Jones could choose to spend less time with film or other such preparations, which would give Brady an advantage.

Belichick's comments could also have been intentional to light a fire under Jones, who has yet to have a great game in the NFL. If Jones were to pick one game to hit the ground running, Belichick would prefer it to be this one. Either way, the coach and the fans will need to wait and see which Jones emerges from the tunnel on Sunday Night Football.

Tom Brady's Buccaneers square off against Mac Jones and Bill Belichick's Patriots at 8:20 PM ET this Sunday on NBC.

