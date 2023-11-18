"Bill Belichick is definitely gone after this season": Patriots documentary release has fans speculating on HC's final days

Apple TV announced that they are working on a 10-episode docuseries titled, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots,' that highlights the Patriots' Super Bowl runs in the 2000 and 2010 decades.

The series is expected to premiere on February 16, 2024, and many fans will be tuning in.

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft will be featured in the docuseries, providing insight from their perspectives during the Pats' dynasty run.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the end of the teaser, Kraft said that he was trying to hold it all together.

Expand Tweet

NFL fans react to Apple TV's Patriots' dynasty teaser, questioning Bill Belichick's future with the team

Fans were left speculating whether Bill Belichick would be gone after this season following Kraft's comment on the teaser. Belichick is already a coach on the hot seat, and fans were surprised he was on board to be featured in the docuseries while still being the Patriots coach.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Could Bill Belichick join the Los Angeles Chargers if let go by the New England Patriots?

Bill Belichick during Divisional Round - Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots

According to a source close to Sportskeeda, the Los Angeles Chargers could fire Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley if the Chargers don't make the playoffs this season.

The Chargers were expected to fire Staley after they gave up a 27-point lead in the wildcard playoffs to the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, but they held on to him.

While many have linked Belichick with the Chargers because they have a franchise QB in Justin Herbert, the same source informed that's just speculation.

Like much of everything else, there's a lot of speculation regarding what the Patriots will do and what direction they'll go in in the off-season.

Belichick could be let go after seven Super Bowl victories and ten total Super Bowl appearances as the Patriots' head coach.