The Philadelphia Eagles may be in the mix for a new head coach after the team’s disastrous 32-9 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Game on Monday night.

With NFL coaching moves expected across a handful of teams in the offseason, a potential change in Philadelphia coaching staff should not be ruled out. Current head coach Nick Sirianni, who led the team 10-1 earlier this season, is under massive scrutiny after winning just one out of the last six games.

The Eagles are reportedly tempted by former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s availability, but Philadelphia sports personality Howard Eskin claims owner Jeffrey Lurie doesn’t see the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach as a solid replacement.

"I can tell you this for a fact, Jeff Lurie is not a fan of Belicheat. I can tell you that. I know that. l am positive that the owner is not a big fan, he's not a big fan. He's not the guy,” he said on Tuesday's 94WIP Midday Show with Hugh Douglas and Joe Giglio.

Bill Belichick to Eagles? Nick Sirianni's future up in air after epic collapse

Despite the coaching staff’s latest struggles, the Eagles are not expected to make rash decisions on personnel during the offseason. A year ago, Sirianni and his staff led the Eagles to a Super Bowl, only to falter against the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs.

The front office will have a chance to evaluate Sirianni, Sean Desai, and Matt Patricia now. Still, they could miss out on Belichick or even Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh if the coaching situation remains unclear after the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Belichick is likely going to be considered for several vacant NFL head coaching positions this offseason. The 71-year-old coach is reportedly looking to coach ‘talented, yet underachieving teams’ and the Falcons fall under that category in 2024.

Sirianni faced the wrath of reporters at the post-game press conference after losing to the Buccaneers. When asked about his coaching status with the Eagles, he dodged the question by saying.

“I’m not worried about me,” Sirianni said. “I’m worried as the head coach, trying to be there for our guys and staff right now through a tough time. Obviously, we didn’t finish anywhere near where we wanted to finish. My heart feels for these guys, and we are all taking this hard right now.”

The tough defeat in Tampa has sent alarm bells ringing in the Eagles camp, especially after being one of the favorites to clinch the Super Bowl title this season.