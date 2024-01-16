Earlier in the season, Nick Sirianni's Philadelphia Eagles looked poised for another deep postseason run after a runner-up finish in Super Bowl LVII. They lost only one of their first 11 games in the 2023 regular season and could easily clinch the top seed in the National Football Conference playoffs.

But then comes the massive collapse that saw the team lose five of their next six games. Worst yet, they are one-and-done in the playoffs after a disappointing 32-9 Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This result has Eagles fans calling for Sirianni’s ouster.

Eagles fans have had enough of Nick Sirianni at the helm

MLFootball tweeted the clip wherein Nick Sirianni taunted Kansas City Chiefs fans after their Week 11 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. They also pointed out that the Eagles have won just two games and lost six since, including the season-ending defeat to Tampa Bay.

With their beloved team’s once-promising season shockingly over, an Eagles fan commented:

“Get this b*m out of my city”

Another Philadelphia supported added:

“Fire Nick Siriani. Terrible coaching. Took 4 points of the board just to have a failed 2-point and a failed 4th-down”

With a massive regular season collapse and a dismal Wild Card round performance, here’s a slice of how Eagles fans feel about Nick Sirianni on X:

Sirianni’s team putting up a good fight against the Buccaneers would have been a good optic. However, they were dominated by the NFC South division champions from the get-go. Tampa Bay scored 13 unanswered points in the first 16 minutes and never looked back.

Aside from the Eagles’ ineptitude on offense, their defenders missed several tackles, allowing the home team to make massive gains. Baker Mayfield had touchdown passes of 23 (to Chris Godwin), 44 (to David Moore), and 56 (to Trey Palmer) yards without an interception.

The loss also wasted DeVonta Smith’s big game of eight catches for 148 yards. He tried carrying the team on his shoulder in A.J. Brown’s absence, but the Eagles came up short.

Will Nick Sirianni be fired?

If it does happen, the decision will come from either General Manager Howie Roseman or team owner Jeffrey Lurie. There’s a chance that the billionaire film and television producer could fire both head coach and GM after this disastrous season.

If it’s the end of Nick Sirianni’s reign in Philadelphia, he will end his three-season stint with a 36-20 record. He has three playoff losses, two of which were courtesy of the Buccaneers.

Sirianni’s firing puts the Philadelphia Eagles on the market for a new head coach at a time when high-profile candidates like Jim Harbaugh, Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are available.