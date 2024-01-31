Bill Belichick to Eagles? Patriots reporter claims 6x Super Bowl champ is Philly’s backup if Nick Sirianni slips up

A New England Patriots reporter claims Bill Belichick could be Nick Sirianni's replacement if the Philadelphia Eagles struggle again to begin 2024.

The Eagles made the Super Bowl last season, and this year, they started the season going 10-1. However, Philadelphia went 1-5 in their final six games and then was eliminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round.

After the season ended, many Eagles fans called for Sirianni to be fired as head coach, but Philadelphia decided to keep him.

Now, Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal, reports that Belichick is on the Eagles' radar if the team struggles out of the gates next year:

“Probably the most interesting thing that I’ve heard, and again this is just Senior Bowl rumor mill, is that the Eagles were very interested in Belichick if things didn’t work out with Nick Sirianni and they could be at the front of the line if things again go poorly for him next year,” Bedard said on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

After Belichick and the New England Patriots parted ways, many wondered where he would coach in 2024.

Belichick interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons but did not get that job. Now, it's looking like he won't coach in 2024, but Bedard says Eagles GM Howie Roseman has a good relationship with Belichick, which is leaving the door open.

“I told you guys that before the end of the season that teams had already reached out to Bill, backchanneled on Bill, I thought the Falcons were definitely one of them,” Bedard said.

“I’m now pretty convinced that the Eagles were the other one. When things were going south, they thought this might end poorly with Sirianni and I wouldn’t be surprised given the relationship that Howie (Roseman) and Bill have that the Eagles were one of those teams to backchannel through Bill.”

As of right now, Belichick has not reached any sort of agreement with the Eagles, but where there is smoke, there is usually fire.

Eagles make changes to their coaching staff

Although Philadelphia will keep Nick Sirianni as their head coach in 2024, he did make some changes to his coaching staff.

Sirianni hired former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt to be their defensive line coach. Philadelphia is also expected to hire Seahawks assistant Karl Scott to become the new defensive backs coach.

Along with those hires, Philadelphia hired Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator and Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator.