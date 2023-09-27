Bill Belichick gets candid on Cowboys star Micah Parsons gaining Lawrence Taylor comparisons: "Not putting anybody ahead of LT"

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has nothing but praise for Micah Parsons but isn't willing to put him above Lawrence Taylor. Parsons has been compared to Taylor due to his dominant style. The Dallas Cowboys defensive end is entering his third season in the NFL and already has 161 tackles, 30.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles.

Parsons is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL, so teams usually try and double-team him. With the Patriots set to play the Cowboys this week, Bill Belichick was asked about Micah Parsons and the comparisons to Lawrence Taylor:

“No, it’s a lot different defense than what we played in New York. Lawrence played outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense. These guys don’t even have a 3-4 defense. Not saying they should, but that’s just totally different...

"Parsons is really a defensive end. I think comparing players like that, it’s not really — I would just say, I wouldn’t put anybody ahead of Lawrence Taylor, period.

"Now, maybe I’m prejudiced, but I mean, I saw that guy every day for over a decade and he tilted the field for a decade. So, until somebody does that — and there’s a lot of great players and I’m not taking anything away from anybody else, there’s a lot of great players that have been in this league, that are in this league.

"But personally, I’m not putting anybody ahead of Lawrence Taylor. Not yet.”

Belichick certainly has a point, as Parsons and Taylor do play different positions, so it is hard to compare. As well, Taylor did it at a high level for several seasons while this is just Parson's third year in the league.

Micah Parsons vs. Lawrence Taylor

In his NFL career, Micah Parsons has played in 33 regular season games and has recorded 149 tackles, 26.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles. He also has yet to win Defensive Player of the Year, which no doubt hurts his case in being compared to Taylor.

Lawrence Taylor, meanwhile, is widely regarded as the greatest defensive player of all time and is a three-time DOPY winner. Taylor played 13 seasons in the NFL and recorded 132.5 sacks, nine interceptions, and 56 forced fumbles.

If Parsons can continue to dominate at his level for the next several seasons, perhaps he will eventually pass Taylor as the greatest defensive player ever.

