"He’s as good a quarterback as I’ve seen" - Bill Belichick heaps praise on Chargers QB Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers have been one of the NFL’s pleasant surprises, with quarterback Justin Herbert turning a lot of heads across the league.

The Oregon product has taken another step forward in his progression, producing at an elite level as he has 1,771 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes heading into the Week 7 bye.

Herbert is on pace to notch 4,723 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes. His early-career success has led New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to voice significant praise ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

“He’s as good a quarterback as I’ve seen come out here in quite a while, especially as it fits the pro game,’ Belichick said via Pro Football Talk. "I don’t think you’re going to find too many better than him. This guy is really an impressive player. I thought he was really good when we played them last year, and, luckily, we had a pretty good day, but I’m not counting on that again. I have a ton of respect for him. I think he’s going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league for a long time to come.”

Belichick isn’t a stranger to airing positive remarks toward an opposing quarterback, but his comments regarding Herbert take it a step further. He sees the game-changing talent the 23-year-old possesses.

Herbert has quickly brought credence to the belief that he’s a bonafide franchise cornerstone under center. He has anchored the team’s success in the 2021 season with a chance to push to a playoff berth behind an AFC West division title.

What's next for Herbert and the Chargers?

The Chargers will need Herbert to continue to produce at a high level as he’s coming off his first hiccup performance of the season, recording 195 passing yards and a 67.8 passer rating in the 34-6 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

The Patriots will present a tough challenge as they come off a convincing 54-13 win over the lowly New York Jets. New England’s defense restricted the Jets to just 4.9 yards per play while creating three turnovers with two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Herbert will have the comfort of playing at home at SoFi Stadium, but the Patriots are looking to continue to turn the corner, winning two of their last three games. All that sets up for what should be an entertaining matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Edited by Piyush Bisht