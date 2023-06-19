Bill Belichick interested in letting DeAndre Hopkins off practice hook, Mike Florio claims

Bill Belichick is one of the most well-known no-compromise, hard-nosed coaches in the history of the NFL. However, that reputation might take a dent this offseason, thanks to DeAndre Hopkins.

In an article for Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio explained why, using comments made by Dante Scarnecchia via MassLive.com as ammunition. Here's how Scarnecchia put it:

“I do know in a perfect world, Bill would probably prefer that the guy goes out there and practices every day... If a guy is unwilling to practice, because it’s too much of a load for whatever the problems are, you modify things, and get through it.”

The comments outlined that a compromise on practice might be possible. Florio didn't doubt the idea, despite the long history of the head coach's hard-nosed stance:

Some thoughts on his fantasy value if he were to sign in New England DeAndre Hopkins’ visit with the Patriots begins tonight.Some thoughts on his fantasy value if he were to sign in New England DeAndre Hopkins’ visit with the Patriots begins tonight. Some thoughts on his fantasy value if he were to sign in New England 👇 https://t.co/oWEe0OxBLq

"It’s a major issue for Patriots coach Bill Belichick, a firm believer in the connection between practicing well and playing well. And practicing every day is believed to be something that potential Patriots receiver DeAndre Hopkins isn’t thrilled about doing."

He also took a quick dig at the team's offense in 2022:

"Belichick seems to be willing to deal with the issue, if it gets him the kind of player that can help rectify what was a crayons-and-safety-scissors offense in 2022."

DeAndre Hopkins weighs options as dog days of offseason march on

DeAndre Hopkins at Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

In just five weeks, training camp will be well underway. However, before the season kicks off, Hopkins and everyone else will need to survive the drudgery of the rest of June and July. That said, while most players have locked in at least where they will compete for a job at the end of next month, Hopkins has not.

Many expected the wide receiver to sign with a new team immediately once he got released from Arizona. While he has visited the New England Patriots, the wide receiver hasn't locked in a team just yet. Fans have speculated several reasons why this might be the case.

The wide receiver might be enjoying his true freedom at the moment. Even though it is the offseason, a coach could call at any time and interrupt an otherwise relaxing moment with a return to reality.

Once the wide receiver signs on the dotted line, he's back in the trenches with everyone else. Another reason, according to fans, is whether he's biding his time to see if his price increases. Teams are only one injury away from desperately needing a wide receiver. Additionally, paying top dollar is easier if football camp is happening right in front of a general manager's eyes.

