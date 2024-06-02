"Bill Belichick would have never gone for this": NFL fans react to rapper Gunna working out with Patriots team

Former head coach Bill Belichick's departure from the New England Patriots has resulted in a cultural shift in Foxborough. This transition was exemplified when rapper Gunna worked out with some Patriots players at Gillette Stadium.

On Saturday, rapper Gunna was at the Patriots' facilities, lifting some weights and going through some drills with the pro footballers in their arena. The "Too Easy" singer was pushed by the Patriots players and staff in the gym and on the field.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the Patriots faithful did not like the idea of Gunna training with the team while the preparations for the upcoming season were in full swing. Many were missing their former HC, Bill Belichick, and speculated on what he would have done.

“Belichick would have cut 1/5th of the team that same day and made a ban for any rapper within a 4 hour span.”

Expand Tweet

One fan also called into question that this could be due to the effect of 21-year-old Drake Maye becoming the de facto leader of the squad.

“The Drake Maye effect.”

Expand Tweet

One fan reminisced about the old Patriots:

“Pats never gonna be the same”, wrote the fan on X (previously Twitter)

However, most of the fans shared the sentiment that, under Bill Belichick, such a thing would never fly.

“Belichick would never”, wrote a Patriots fan.

“Belichick would NEVER let this happen”, another fan stressed on the changing of the guard from Belichick to Mayo on X.

“Bill Belichick would have never gone for this lmaooo”, wrote a Patriots supporter.

Belichick has led the Patriots since 2000, when he took over as head coach. After 23 seasons culminating in six Super Bowl wins, he was relieved on January 11, 2024, and was replaced by his linebackers coach, Jerod Mayo.

Bill Belichick has a new job

Belichick tried hard to land a head coach job elsewhere; however, things did not turn out the way he wanted. Nevertheless, Bill Belichick does have a job this season.

The three-time NFL Coach of the Year will make a weekly appearance on ESPN’s ‘ManningCast’ for analysis after the games.