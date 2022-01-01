Bill Belichick's response to being asked his new year's resolution yet again garners his most trademark reaction

Bill Belichick is one of the many no-nonsense coaches in sports. However, his quiet, dark disdain for certain questions is unique. Some would think his choice of rhetoric, when dealing with unwanted questions, is an effort to push people and the media away. Instead, it draws them in closer. Belichick doesn't like to be asked about New Year's resolutions and responds darkly to any such attempts.

Bill Belichick: A classic at the podium

The reporter who asked Belichick about his New Year's resolutions returned to follow up on New Year's Eve, and she, essentially, got the same response. Here's what was asked and Belichick's response to the question.

The reporter asked if Belichick had spent any time considering New Year's resolutions since she had previously asked on Sunday. Belichick's response, although more in-depth than last time, was equally fruitless, in terms of a lack of information, but it was fruitful in producing a hilarious moment.

"They would all be personal, so it probably wouldn't mean anything to you anyway. Thank you."

Belichick forced a smile onto his face as he said the words "thank you." It was almost as if it was his way of apologizing for his insensitive shut down the last time the two spoke. For those who missed it, here's what happened the last time the two spoke.

In the clip, taken during the press conference after losing to the Bills, the reporter asked a quietly emotional Bill Belichick about his New Year's resolutions. Based on the way she asked the question, the reporter seemed to be bracing for a negative response. It seemed as if she knew it was a longshot, but she decided to give a half-hearted attempt anyway.

Belichick didn't look up from the podium when he responded,

"Yeah, no, not right now. Maybe next week."

The hard-working reporter made a mental note and asked Belichick the same question the next week, as he alluded it would be a better time. As it turns out, it was not. Although Belichick was less curt with his response the second time around, it was equally unproductive.

One could guess that Belichick's de facto New Year's resolution every year is to win the Super Bowl. Anything outside of that would come secondary for the coach. For two months, it seemed that the Patriots were on pace to do just that. Instead, right as the Patriots reached a point resembling Tom Brady's team of yore, they slipped.

The Patriots are riding a two-game losing streak and are in danger of limping into the playoffs, a recipe for an early one-and-done elimination. The slip is likely the main thing on Belichick's mind. Anything outside of football is a distraction for the focused coach.

