Bill Belichick to Panthers? Cam Newton hints at David Tepper's plan to lure Patriots HC

Cam Newton has played for both David Tepper and Bill Belichick. He represented the Carolina Panthers with distinction and had the unfortunate job of replacing Tom Brady at the New England Patriots.

Right now, things are not looking good for either the owner or the head coach, unfortunately. New England sits at the very bottom of the AFC with a 2-9 record. This is uncharted territory, in many ways, for Bill Belichick who was used to winning Super Bowls during the Brady era.

On the other hand, Carolina looks to be in perpetual crisis. David Tepper, the Panthers owner, fired his head coach Frank Reich this week. They sit at a 1-10 record and are the worst team in the league. Since they gave up this year's first round pick in the NFL Draft to get Bryce Young, they do not even have the solace of getting the top pick. That lies with the Chicago Bears.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So, there is a good chance that Bill Belichick leaves the Patriots at the end of the season and David Tepper will be on the lookout at the same time to fill a head coaching vacancy at his franchise. And Cam Newton believes they make the perfect fit for each other. The ex-NFL quarterback said,

"I think (David) Tepper, knowing what I do know, he's hoping that he can land Bill Belichick. That right there will be a win-win-win-win for David Tepper."

Cam Newton further went on to state that the Panthers owner will not be shy from giving the head coach what he wants. It will also allow the Patriots legend to start afresh at a different organization and prove that he does not always need Tom Brady to succed.

"The thing that I know would be the enticing lure to it, is because Tepper will give him everything that he would need. And also that will allow Belichick to say, 'You know what, things didn't work out (with Patriots), now I can show you I can do it somewhere else.'"

Expand Tweet

Cam Newton might have a point but David Tepper cannot give Bill Belichick what he needs

Cam Newton is not wrong in putting two and two together. But the challenge Bill Belichick is facing now at the Patriots is a young quarterback nowhere near the level of Tom Brady. Whether Bryce Young will be an upgrade on Mac Jones is questionable.

Expand Tweet

A team like the Bills or Chargers, on the other hand, if they do not make the playoffs, could use someone like the him since they have a established quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Justin Herbert.