Bill Belichick could reportedly jump ship and ditch NFL career to coach another sport

Bill Belichick has had a long and storied career in the NFL. However, the long-time head coach could have given his first hints as to a future without football. Of course, in unsurprising fashion, it appears the head coach won't be giving up competition entirely.

Professional LaCrosse League co-founder Paul Rabil believes the head coach is interested in making his way over to the sport. In an interview with Rabil, he was asked if the head coach was interested in coaching in the league, to which Rabil said he believes there is interest.

Here's how he explained the coach's interest in the sport:

"Yeah, he came to our opener. He's like deep into training camp right now, but he's obsessed with lacrosse. He was recognized at the Tewaaraton Ceremony, which is like essentially the Heisman for college lacrosse."

He continued, effectively endorsing the head coach and expecting big things from him quickly:

"I feel like he would win in the first three seasons of coaching, if not sooner. I don't think he really coaches football, he just coaches. He coaches human beings. He's so good at that."

Bill Belichick's in the 2020's

While Tom Brady had a loud, turbulent year in 2020, the New England Patriots head coach has had his own share of changes. After losing Tom Brady following the 2019 NFL season, Belichick essentially had to start from scratch.

He didn't draft a top-tier rookie quarterback immediately, instead settling for Cam Newton, who was in the Super Bowl back in 2015. Some expected the head coach to tread water without Brady while others expected a complete implosion. The Patriots landed somewhere in the middle.

In 2020, Belichick went 7-9 and Newton threw more interceptions than touchdowns. Of course, for a perennial Super Bowl contender, many fans felt the team may as well have gone 1-15. The following year, the team drafted a quarterback from Alabama. Mac Jones was the last quarterback drafted in the first round, but coming out of Alabama, he made rivals nervous and fans excited.

In 2021, the Patriots improved to 10-7, even spending some time in the top seed of the AFC. After a slow 1-3 start, the team went on a multi-month winning streak. However, they ultimately imploded near the end of the season, culminating in a blowout in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Will Belichick and the Patriots jump to the top of the AFC once again? Or will he jump ship and coach lacrosse?

