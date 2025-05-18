Bill Belichick shared a story from his legendary NFL career involving $5,000 worth of milk on "The Pivot podcast" on Saturday. The former New England Patriots coach cracked open a tale from his book "The Art of Winning," with behind-the-scenes drama involving Tom Brady and Antonio Brown.

In 2019, Brown had just arrived in New England. Brady welcomed the wideout into his home but things got awkward. Apparently, Brown ordered a high-end specialty milk for Brady worth $5,000, which ended up rotting in the Patriots' mailroom. Belichick's goal then was to keep the peace between Brady and Brown.

“We go out and get $5,000 worth of this special milk, and give it to Brady from Antonio. Sometimes, you’ve just got to do the right thing, and I didn’t want to ruin the relationship between Brown and Brady on this spoiled milk,” Belichick said.

Brown’s Patriots stint lasted just one game, but Brady and Brown's friendship lived on. They reunited in Tampa for a Super Bowl run in 2020.

Bill Belichick gets honest on email drama involving GF Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick got real on the email drama involving his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. While promoting his new book, "The Art of Winning," the North Carolina coach opened up on "The Pivot podcast" about how the situation went out of control because of a single email.

“Can you please copy Jordon on these requests?” Belichick said on Saturday.

Belichick clarified that Hudson wasn’t running any official operations.

“There was nobody to help me sort it out, so I was asking her to do it,” Belichick said. “We didn’t have a sports information guy. Because all emails are shared publicly, that was taken as Jordon’s running the sports information department. And that also led to a narrative, which is just totally — she’s not doing it."

The backlash intensified after Belichick’s CBS interview on May 4. However, the 73-year-old hasn’t backed down from defending his 24-year-old girlfriend.

