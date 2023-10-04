Bill Belichick's run at the top of the NFL might be over. After what is likely to be five years without a playoff win, NFL analyst and former player Marcus Spears is calling it on the head coach's reign of terror. Here's how he put it in statements made on Get Up:

"[00:00:00] It's gone. It's fine. It's fine to say Bill Belichick had one of the greatest runs and he may be one of the greatest coaches or is the greatest coach to ever coach in the NFL. It's gone. He's not anymore ... This offense right here is a throwback and nobody in the NFL is worried about it. [00:01:21]"

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Quarterback controversy resurfaces for Bill Belichick between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe

Mac Jones at New England Patriots v Dallas Cowboys

One of the big storylines of the 2022 season was the brief quarterback controversy between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Jones missed three games in October 2022, which left Zappe in charge, and he threw for four touchdowns in those games, going 2-1.

During this time, fans were picking sides. Jones ultimately regained the starting role. However, with the New England Patriots stumbling again, some believe it's time to move on. One of the first steps in ending an era at quarterback is benching the starter, which Bill Belichick did on Sunday.

Of course, some believed he was simply trying to keep his quarterback healthy, but others saw something deeper behind the move. Either way, Belichick may feel he has no choice if the team continues to lose in blowout fashion. That said, for all intents and purposes, he's essentially stuck with the two quarterbacks.

However, if the offense doesn't spark soon, attention will turn to the 2024 NFL Draft. Once the attention shifts, both quarterbacks will be lame ducks at the position for the remainder of the season, whether they accept it or not.

It doesn't appear the team is ready to pull the trigger just yet, but at 1-3 and facing the New Orleans Saints in Foxborough, a loss might just be the final straw for Mac Jones. The Saints are 2-2 and a beatable team. If they lose in blowout fashion like they did against the Cowboys, it'll go a long way toward drying up any remaining hype for the team in 2023, starting with the quarterback.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.