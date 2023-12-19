Bill Belichick’s ex-girlfriend sends Taylor Swift a message over pop star’s viral moment with Brittany Mahomes

The footage of Taylor Swift picking up Brittany Mahomes during Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game instantly went viral. The singer celebrated Kansas City's success over the New England Patriots by picking up the Chiefs' quarterback's wife, with both laughing hysterically.

Linda Holliday, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's former girlfriend, posted a photo of herself and a friend doing the same on the field at Gillette Stadium. She shared the collage of both photos side by side on her Instagram story. She also added Swift's hit song, "Are you ready for it?"

"Hey @kerry_brett I think you started this. @taylorswift did a great job too."

Linda Holliday provided evidence that she was the first to pick up a friend at Gillette Stadium.

While Linda Holliday took credit for creating the moment first, she did give credit to Taylor Swift for her take on the moment. Holliday and Bill Belichick reportedly broke up this past summer after dating for 16 years.

The longtime New England Patriots head coach didn't address the breakup when it was announced in September because he was focused on the NFL season.

Taylor Swift's reaction to Travis Kelce play gets attention from Patriots player

The broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday naturally showed Taylor Swift watching from a suite at Gillette Stadium. The singer cheered and celebrated but there was also another moment that she wasn't pleased about.

Travis Kelce was attempting a touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes when he was seemingly knocked out of the way by the Patriots' Myles Bryant. Referees didn't throw a flag for pass interference, much to the singer's dismay. The cameras caught the moment and it soon went viral.

Bryant saw the viral video in which Taylor Swift thought he should have been penalized for his coverage of Travis Kelce. He told reporters that he appreciated how supportive she is of the game.

“It’s a high-stakes game. People get real into it, so it’s cool. It’s cool she’s into it.”

The Patriots were able to keep Kelce's production to a minimum on Sunday afternoon as he had just five catches for 28 yards, which was one of his least productive games of the season.