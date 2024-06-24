Bill Belichick's reported girlfriend Jordon Hudson likes Facebook comment defending relationship with ex-Patriots HC

Jordon Hudson, the reported 23-year-old girlfriend of former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, like a social media comment that defended their relationship. The relationship was reported earlier this month, and many fans were critical of the age gap.

Belichick is 72 years old and has a 49-year age gap over Hudson, which many NFL fans thought was odd. One fan even wrote on her Facebook, calling Hudson a gold digger for dating Belichick.

“Gold digger with an old pedophile, shame on both of you,” a fan wrote, via Page Six.

A fan responded to the comment and defended Hudson for dating Belichick:

"Who are you to judge ? She’s a legal adult last I checked 21 you become an adult. What is it then? Are you jealous because you haven't accomplished anything in life, and feel a need to insult someone you don't even know.

"The reason people like you get away with making disparaging comments is because you probably won’t be called out on it in person , where if the playing field was fair you would catch a slap like you deserve.”

After the person defended Hudson in the comment, Belichick's reported girlfriend liked the comment.

Photo shows Hudson liking the comment defending her

Hudson liking the comment is the only public response she had since the news of her dating Belichick became public.

After the end of the 2024 season, Belichick and the Patriots mutually agreed to part ways. He did reportedly interview for the Atlanta Falcons head coaching job this offseason but didn't get it.

As the head coach of the Patriots, Belichick went 266-121 and helped the team win six Super Bowls, as he is considered one of the best NFL head coaches ever.

When did Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson allegedly start dating?

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson reportedly started dating in 2022, according to TMZ.

Belichick and Hudson first met in 2021 when they happened to be on a flight from Florida to Boston together. During the flight, Belichick had autographed Hudson's textbook.

The two bonded over Hudson's philosophy project she was working on during the flight.

After the flight, the two swapped contact information and stayed friendly and remained in touch. They reportedly got together after Bill Belichick called off his longtime relationship with Linda Holliday.

