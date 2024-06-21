  • NFL
  • NFL fans not on board as Bill Belichick gets spotted with girlfriend Jordon Hudson on dinner date: "Her daddy gotta fight him"

NFL fans not on board as Bill Belichick gets spotted with girlfriend Jordon Hudson on dinner date: "Her daddy gotta fight him"

By Devika Pawar
Modified Jun 21, 2024 20:13 GMT
NFL fans not on board as Bill Belichick gets spotted with girlfriend Jordon Hudson on dinner date: "Her daddy gotta fight him" (Credits: IMAGN)

For the first time in two decades, Bill Belichick won't be beginning the NFL season with a head coaching job. However, the 72-year-old NFL personality continues to be in the headlines.

This time, fans seem to have focused on his new relationship with Jordan Hudson, a 24-year-old former cheerleader.

The rumored couple was seen out on a date night, eliciting reactions from fans on social media. While a few people have decided to not judge Belichick's new relationship, many fans are upset with the relationship.

"Her daddy gotta fight him," one fan said.
"What is fascinating to me is we hear "love is love" from certain folks in certain situations, yet some are complaining about this. How come "love is love" doesn't apply here?" another fan said.

Some even referred to the situation as 'disgusting'.

"I’m no hater, to each his own but this is f*k’n gross!… I’m not judging I’m just saying I PERSONALLY find it disgusting," one fan said.
"Should both be put in jail. F*cking disgusting p*rvert," another fan said.

People even compared Belichick to being a grandpa, sure that he won't be coaching the NFL anytime soon.

"It’s giving taking grandpa on a night stroll," one NFL fan said.
"Always nice to see people taking their grandparents out to dinner," another fan added.
"Bill definitely not coming back to coaching," a fan said.

Both Belichick and Hudson are yet to make any public statement on the matter. The two reportedly met on a plane in 2021 (as per TMZ).

Cam Newton questioned Bill Belichick's new girlfriend

Apart from other NFL fans, Cam Newton spoke about Bill Belichick's new relationship on the "4th&1 with Cam Newton" podcast. According to Newton, Jordan Hudson needed to 'stop'.

"Jordon, stop your s**t. Stop your s**t. Stop your s**t. It's nothing about Bill Belichick that you really like outside of his resume. ... He's Bill f***ing Belichick, and call me crazy, but somebody has to say this, and whoever her parents, whoever her social circle is, whoever her friends are, are telling her the same thing."

Newton spoke about her age, asking Jordan directly if she didn't have any other people her own age that she could date.

Apart from Newton, Jason Whitlock and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy have also addressed Belichick's relationship. Portnoy stated that he wasn't going to judge, while Whitlock wondered if Belichick would ever coach again.

