"Jordon, stop your sh*t": Cam Newton issues warning to Bill Belichick's reported 24-year-old girlfriend

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cam Newton
  • "Jordon, stop your sh*t": Cam Newton issues warning to Bill Belichick's reported 24-year-old girlfriend

"Jordon, stop your sh*t": Cam Newton issues warning to Bill Belichick's reported 24-year-old girlfriend

By Devika Pawar
Modified Jun 21, 2024 15:01 GMT
Cam Newton issues warning to Bill Belichick
Cam Newton issues warning to Bill Belichick's reported 24-year-old girlfriend

After decades in the NFL, Bill Belichick won't begin a season coaching a team in 2024. However, the 72-year-old coach continues to be in the news.

Over the last week, reports have linked Belichick to dating a 24-year-old, Jordon Hudson. The couple met on a flight in 2021, according to TMZ. The former New England Patriots coach dated Linda Holliday for 16 years, breaking up in 2022.

Former NFL star quarterback Cam Newton directed his comments to Hudson, telling her to end the relationship on his "4th & 1" podcast on Wednesday.

"I tried to feel to this as best as I know how," Newton said. "Jordon, stop your s**t. Stop your s**t. Stop your s**t. It's nothing about Bill Belichick that you really like outside of his resume. ... He's Bill f***ing Belichick, and call me crazy, but somebody has to say this, and whoever her parents, whoever her social circle is, whoever her friends are, are telling her the same thing."
also-read-trending Trending

Newton said Belichick should be dating someone aged in the 50s or 60s, possibly the 40s.

"But 24, bro? I don't even know if this is real or not, bro. C'mon. ... You mean to tell me there ain't other 24-year-olds that can't date, Miss Hudson?"

Dave Portnoy was against judging Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson's 'big age gap'

Apart from Cam Newton, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy also spoke about Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick's reported romance.

On his podcast "BFFs," Portnoy said:

“It’s a big gap. You guys have problems with age gaps. That’s fine. I don’t judge. They met naturally over her (philosophy) homework on a plane. … They’re in love.”

Sports analyst Jason Whitlock, who often comments on the NFL world, added that it wasn't "a good look" on the coach, and could affect his ability to coach later on.

Neither Belichick nor Hudson has commented on the reports.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी