"Jordon, stop your sh*t": Cam Newton issues warning to Bill Belichick's reported 24-year-old girlfriend

After decades in the NFL, Bill Belichick won't begin a season coaching a team in 2024. However, the 72-year-old coach continues to be in the news.

Over the last week, reports have linked Belichick to dating a 24-year-old, Jordon Hudson. The couple met on a flight in 2021, according to TMZ. The former New England Patriots coach dated Linda Holliday for 16 years, breaking up in 2022.

Former NFL star quarterback Cam Newton directed his comments to Hudson, telling her to end the relationship on his "4th & 1" podcast on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I tried to feel to this as best as I know how," Newton said. "Jordon, stop your s**t. Stop your s**t. Stop your s**t. It's nothing about Bill Belichick that you really like outside of his resume. ... He's Bill f***ing Belichick, and call me crazy, but somebody has to say this, and whoever her parents, whoever her social circle is, whoever her friends are, are telling her the same thing."

Trending

Newton said Belichick should be dating someone aged in the 50s or 60s, possibly the 40s.

"But 24, bro? I don't even know if this is real or not, bro. C'mon. ... You mean to tell me there ain't other 24-year-olds that can't date, Miss Hudson?"

Dave Portnoy was against judging Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson's 'big age gap'

Apart from Cam Newton, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy also spoke about Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick's reported romance.

On his podcast "BFFs," Portnoy said:

“It’s a big gap. You guys have problems with age gaps. That’s fine. I don’t judge. They met naturally over her (philosophy) homework on a plane. … They’re in love.”

Sports analyst Jason Whitlock, who often comments on the NFL world, added that it wasn't "a good look" on the coach, and could affect his ability to coach later on.

Neither Belichick nor Hudson has commented on the reports.