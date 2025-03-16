"Bill Belichick in his T-Pain I’m Sprung Era" - RG III hypes up UNC HC over viral beach yoga picture with 24 y/o girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick is nearing a year since his relationship with Jordon Hudson was first revealed to the public. And after a new viral image, Robert Griffin III has his thoughts on it.

On Saturday, the former Washington quarterback and current sportscaster shared an image of the North Carolina coach's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, "floating" on his feet in a yoga pose during a recent beach visit.

"Bill Belichick in his T-Pain I’m Sprung Era," Griffin tweeted.

The relationship has not been without its detractors.

"But you do realize your relationship is insane right?" one person wrote.

Jordon Hudson responded in her Instagram Stories:

"But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own relationship is insane, right?"

Jordon Hudson defends relationship with Bill Belichick.

Bill Belichick recently requested girlfriend Jordon Hudson's inclusion in North Carolina emails

In related news, should Bill Belichick's recent emails be any indication, Jordon Hudson may become some sort of employee in North Carolina's program.

According to Matt Hartman, a reporter for The Assembly, the new Tar Heels coach received an email from Robbi Pickeral Evans, the school's senior associate athletic director for external affairs and strategic communications, about "social and media web content."

"Robbi, Thank you for the e-mail. I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings. Can you include her on anything you send to me? Thank you. BB," Belichick replied.

The former cheerleader was reportedly CC'ed on emails about whether to accept interview requests.

Belichick and Hudson first met in 2021 while on a Boston-bound flight, but they did not start dating until after he split with Linda Holliday in 2022. In 2024, he showed up at one of her cheer competitions; and she repaid the favor by attending Tom Brady's New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony in June, just before their relationship became a public topic of discussion.

At the 2025 NFL Honors, Snoop Dogg joked about their relationship:

"I've been a football fan for a long, long time. ... Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."

Belichick wore his eight Super Bowl rings to the event (his six as the Patriots' head coach plus two as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator during their 80s-90s "Big Blue Wrecking Crew"), while Hudson wore her 2021 cheerleading championship ring with her alma mater Bridgewater State.

