Bill Belichick vs Nick Saban: Pitting 6x Super Bowl champion’s legacy against 7x national championships

In less than 24 hours, two of the greatest football coaches of all time are no longer head coaches.

On Wednesday evening, Nick Saban announced he was retiring as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban cited health concerns and age in his statement as to why he decided to move on. Then, on Thursday morning, it was revealed the New England Patriots parted ways with coach Bill Belichick.

With both coaches no longer working, let's take a look at their legendary careers.

Nick Saban & Bill Belichick's net worth

Nick Saban retired as the head coach of Alabama

Nick Saban is arguably the greatest college football coach of all time. He spent 28 years as a head coach in college while spending two in the NFL.

Saban has an estimated net worth of $93.6 million, and he was the highest-paid college coach, making $11.1 million per season.

Bill Belichick, meanwhile, was a head coach in the NFL for 29 seasons, including 24 in New England. This past season, Belichick made between $20 and $25 million, and his net worth is estimated to be $60 million.

Bill Belichick vs. Nick Saban: Career Wins

Bill Belichick won 296 games in New England

Nick Saban was a head coach at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama in college and had a two-year stint with the Miami Dolphins.

Saban went 15-17 in two years in the NFL, but he was much better in college. The 72-year-old is 292-71-1, which includes going 201-29 with Alabama, where he won six national championships.

Between the NFL and college, Saban went 307-88-1 as a head coach.

Bill Belichick, meanwhile, was 37-45, including playoffs with the Cleveland Browns. With the Patriots, Belichick had a 296-133 record, which includes the playoffs. Overall, Belichick is 333-178 all-time as an NFL head coach.

Bill Belichick vs. Nick Saban: Championship Rings

Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls as a head coach while also winning two more as an assistant coach with the New York Giants. His last title was in 2019.

Nick Saban, meanwhile, has won seven college football national championships, one with LSU and six with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban's last national title was in 2020.

Bill Belichick vs. Nick Saban: Legacy

Bill Belichick is regarded as one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time.

He is first all-time in playoff coaching wins with 31 and third in regular season coaching wins in the NFL with 302. He trails Don Shula by 15 for most wins as a head coach in NFL history.

The 71-year-old is also a three-time AP coach of the year and holds NFL records for most Super Bowls won, most Super Bowl appearances as head coach, most Super Bowl appearances, most playoff wins as head coach, most playoff appearances as head coach and most divisional championships as head coach.

Meanwhile, Nick Saban has won seven national titles as a head coach, the most in college football history, while becoming the first coach in college football history to win a national championship with two different FBS programs.

Saban is a two-time AP college football head coach of the year, five-time SEC coach of the year and has also won 11 SEC championships.