Bill Belichick win-loss record: Patriots HC's NFL coaching stats explored

Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history, and he has the stats to back it up.

The eight-time Super Bowl champion is the New England Patriots dynasty co-anchor alongside fellow GOAT candidate Tom Brady. Belichick started in the NFL as a defensive specialist and morphed into one of the most decorated winners in American sports.

In this article, we look at the iconic play caller's win-loss record. We also examine his NFL legacy and check whether the GOAT talk is justified. So, without further ado, let's look at one of the best to do it.

What is Bill Belichick's NFL win-loss record?

Bill Belichick's regular season win-loss record in the NFL is 298–152 (66.2% win rate).

His postseason record is even more impressive, as the Tennessee native has a 31–13 (70.5% win rate) playoff record. That gives him a total NFL record of 329–165 (66.6% win rate) as a head coach.

The renowned "student of the game" is well known for his detailed knowledge of the game, emphasis on discipline and precise attention to the intricacies of each player's position.

He has earned the aforementioned win rate thanks to his ability to get the most out of his players available and an affinity for a certain Tom Brady.

Bill Belichick's NFL legacy

Bill Belichick is seen by many as one of the greatest head coaches of all time.

He holds numerous records in the NFL, like the most Super Bowl wins as a head coach (six), most Super Bowl wins (eight), most Super Bowl appearances (twelve) and many more.

He remains the longest-tenured active head coach in the league, the third in regular season coaching wins (298), and the first in playoff coaching wins (31).

Belichick is a winner, and he will likely call it a day once he wins something significant without having Brady as a quarterback. His competitiveness is simply on another level.

NFL head coaches with most wins ft. Belichick and Andy Reid

Winning in the National Football League isn't for everyone, and it takes a special head coach to make such an exclusive list.

Here are ten of the most winningest head coaches in league history.

Don Shula – 347 Bill Belichick – 329 George Halas – 324 Tom Landry – 270 Andy Reid – 269 Curly Lambeau – 229 Paul Brown – 222 Chuck Noll – 209 Marty Schottenheimer – 205 Dan Reeves – 201

