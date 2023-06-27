Bill Belichick still seems to have the energy to put in the hours and show up to the Patriots facility on time, but with the franchise underperforming, some have begun bracing for the head coach's replacement. Fans haven't really started speculating on that just yet, but one NFL insider explains why it might be someone already on the staff, and he knows who might be the favored candidate.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL insider Mike Garafolo explained that the Patriots owner has had a bit more input this offseason, and also named who that led to:

"Robert Kraft had his fingerprints all over this off season. He's a Mac Jones fan. He wanted Bill Belichick to hire an offensive coordinator. 'What are you doing Bill O'Brien?'"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adam Breneman @AdamBreneman81



I asked Jedd Fisch to describe people that have been part of his career in one word.



Here’s what he said



Bill Belichick - “Toughness”



Cam Newton - “Amazing”



Sean McVay - “Elite”



Jim Harbaugh - “Unique”



Pete Carroll - “Energizer Bunny”



Howie Roseman -… This was fun.I asked Jedd Fisch to describe people that have been part of his career in one word.Here’s what he saidBill Belichick - “Toughness”Cam Newton - “Amazing”Sean McVay - “Elite”Jim Harbaugh - “Unique”Pete Carroll - “Energizer Bunny”Howie Roseman -… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This was fun.I asked Jedd Fisch to describe people that have been part of his career in one word. Here’s what he said ⬇️Bill Belichick - “Toughness”Cam Newton - “Amazing”Sean McVay - “Elite”Jim Harbaugh - “Unique”Pete Carroll - “Energizer Bunny”Howie Roseman -… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/IHpkBV68Ph

He continued, naming Jerod Mayo as his favorite to succeed as the head coach:

"And he wanted to retain Jerod Mayo, even though he hasn't had the title of defensive coordinator, he's been the guy calling the shots on that side of the football, maybe the successor to Bill Belichick, eventually in Foxborough. Right now, he's a really important piece."

According to Patriots media, Mayo began his coaching career with the team in 2019 as an inside linebackers coach.

Good Morning Football @gmfb



considers the Kirk Cousins comparison... What would Mac Jones "making the leap" mean for the Patriots in 2023? @TomPelissero considers the Kirk Cousins comparison... What would Mac Jones "making the leap" mean for the Patriots in 2023?@TomPelissero considers the Kirk Cousins comparison... https://t.co/Di15Cdf0ya

How much longer will Bill Belichick coach?

Bill Belichick at New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

The coach has always kept as much close to the chest as possible, but one thing he cannot hide is his age. At 71 years old, he is six years past the typical retirement age and appears to be continuing to put in the same hours as coaches half his age.

With Tom Brady's departure and a Super Bowl victory over him, some believe it would have been a good time for Bill Belichick to consider leaving as well. The pressure is now on Belichick to lead the team back to the Super Bowl and winning one more championship could be the ideal way for him to end his career.

Or, like No. 12, he can continue and instead of quitting on a win, he might be forced to quit on a loss. Of course, his fate hasn't yet been sealed and the end of the coach's story could still have another twist coming. Until then, fans can only brace for two outcomes, and with the AFC East uncharacteristically fierce from top to bottom in 2023, it seems more fans are braced for the "unhappy" ending.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes