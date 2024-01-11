New England Patriots fan Bill Burr has weighed in on Bill Belichick's reportedly impending exit. The comedian confessed himself being torn by different emotions as the greatest coach the NFL has ever seen edges ever closer to leaving the franchise where he won six Super Bowl rings.

Appearing with Rich Eisen, Bill Burr said that he would like to make a distinction between Bill Belichick the coach and the general manager. The New England boss serves in both roles and the actor would prefer if he focused on managing things only from the sidelines and not the boardroom. He said:

"I would much prefer if they could sit down with Belichick and maybe he agrees, you know, to let somebody come in and be a GM and we can build like through the draft or whatever."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bill Burr then went on to say that as tough as it is for him, he knows how things are in the NFL. He named the departure of Don Shula, whose record with the most NFL wins Bill Belichick is trying to break, as just one where it was time to move on. He continued:

"But look, these things are always hard. When I look at it, like you know all the great coaches I saw growing up, Don Shula, Chuck Noll all of that stuff, you know, they always did. It's part of coaching that just becomes a point where I don't know."

Bill Burr cannot choose between Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel

Rich Eisen brought it up that Mike Vrabel has been fired as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans and has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the Patriots. Bill Burr said that he loved Mike Vrabel but also said that he had similar feelings about Bill Belichick, who he implied was irreplaceable. He also alluded to his internal dilemma and fear about hanging on too long:

"I just, I'm sad that if it's over that it's over. I love Bill Belichick. I love Mike Vrabel too and everything. How do you replace this guy? Um, but then it becomes also are we all hanging on too long? I don't know. I hate this question."

Ultimately, Bill Burr vocalized the feelings of many Pats fans. They want to show their gratitude to Bill Belichick but also keep winning. Whether those two things can still be mutually inclusive will be up to owner Robert Kraft to decide.