Bill Burr sounds off on litany of jokes around Tom Brady's marriage to Gisele Bundchen 'crumbling'

Tom Brady's marriage to Gisele Bundchen was thrust right back into the limelight last weekend during what was touted as 'The Greatest Roast of All Time.' With a number of his peers in attendance, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was made the butt of jokes with Kevin Hart serving as roastmaster.

The Gisele Bundchen jokes were flying from the get go when Hart brought up how Brady left Bill Belichick in the lurch with Mac Jones. Hart said:

“You sometimes got to f–k your coach. You know who else f–ked their coach? Gisele. She f–ked that karate man.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

A laundry list of jokes on Brady's divorce were popped but it appears there were a few voices that made their displeasure known.

Comedian Bill Burr was among the latest to do so. Appearing on the Dan Patrick show this week, Burr said:

“I had no interest in giving this guy any more crap. All the ugly bastards were all excited when his marriage went south because they can’t even approach the local hottie in the townie bar and it makes them feel better. And Peyton looks like a No 2 pencil so nobody felt intimidated by him and that was basically it.

"So, all right let’s have a bunch of people go out there and make fun of the fact that his marriage crumbled.”

Expand Tweet

Gisele Bundchen reportedly disappointed with divorce jokes at Tom Brady's roast

Mere days after the Neftlix roast of Tom Brady, a source close to Bundchen told People:

"(Gisele is) deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show."

A subsequent report in Us Weekly claimed that Brady reached out to her when the dust began to settle. The report read:

“Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her,” the source says. “They are cordial and only communicate about the kids.”

Expand Tweet

The View's Anna Navarro was less accommodating. On her show this week, Navarro said that the only person who wasn't getting paid and placed front and center was Gisele Bundchen. Navarro added a stern message for Brady, saying:

“Leave Gisele the hell alone! Go make your money elsewhere. I thought that was really tacky.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback