Tom Brady gets in touch with Gisele Bundchen over laundry list of divorce jokes at Netflix roast: Us Weekly report

'The Greatest Roast of All Time' featuring Tom Brady was an eventful one, to put it mildly. The seven-time Super Bowl champion proved that he can take a hit and get back several times on the gridiron, but he had to do it all over again in front of his peers at the Netflix special over the weekend.

While the jokes ranged from Brady's supposed plastic surgery to how much he lost in the FTX cryptocurrency scandal, a few jokes that stood out like a sore thumb were the ones that poked fun at his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

According to an Us Weekly report on May 8, Tom Brady got in touch with his ex-wife Bundchen to smooth things over following the roast.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A source told the magazine that Bundchen and Brady had a "no disparaging remarks" rule during the roast and that the Brazilian supermodel was hurt by the jokes. She was particularly surprised by the comments about her relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. But Brady did reach out to her after the roast.

“She thinks her new relationship should have been off-limits. Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her,” the source says. “They are cordial and only communicate about the kids.”

Brady and Bundchen were married for 13 years before parting ways in October 2022. They have two children, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake.

The View host backs Gisele Bundchen over Tom Brady roast

Gisele Bundchen found support from 'The View's' Anna Navarro over the Netflix roast jokes situation.

Expand Tweet

On the show, Navarro said:

“I think the person who wasn’t getting paid and ended up being part of this roast was Gisele.”

Navarro added a message to Brady, as she said:

“Leave Gisele the hell alone! Go make your money elsewhere. I thought that was really tacky.”

After Tom Brady and Bundchen split at the end of October 2022, the Brazilian addressed their divorce in a tell-all interview with Vanity Fair:

“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know? I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did.”

Bundchen added that the end of their 13-year-long relationship was like the "death of her dream," adding that they eventually grew apart after realizing they wanted different things in life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback