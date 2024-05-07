"Leave Gisele the hell alone": 'The View' host skewers Tom Brady for making money over ex-wife's misery at Netflix roast

Tom Brady’s roast on Netflix has taken over every aspect of American life, with clips from it going viral all over the internet. However, in the same breath, many have called out the nature of jokes presented in the roast. Ana Navarro from ‘The View’ is among them, who has stood up for Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

ABC’s ‘The View’ is the highest-rated daytime talk show, featuring a panel of women who discuss current topics. And Brady’s roast was on their radar in their latest episode. Among the hosts, Navarro made her stance clear.

Navarro noted more than 20 people, including athletes, comedians, and actors who held the mic on Brady’s roast, had joked about Bündchen.

“I think the person who wasn’t getting paid and ended up being part of this roast was Gisele,” she said on the show.

The host of the popular talk show took a jibe at Brady. She said that as the show's executive producer, he was making money from it. However, he mustn't do that.

“Leave Gisele the hell alone! Go make your money elsewhere. I thought that was really tacky,” Navarro said.

Navarro also called out the former Patriots quarterback for indulging in the jokes made at the expense of Bündchen and their divorce.

“I think that’s a really kind of bad, lame thing to do to your ex-wife and mother of your children,” Navarro said.

Brady and Bündchen started dating in 2006 and got married in 2009. They have two children together and filed for divorce in 2022. Most comedians on Brady's roast targeted their separation and accused Bündchen of cheating on him with her jiu-jitsu coach.

Source close to Gisele Bundchen highlights disappointment over Tom Brady's roast

A source close to Bündchen told ‘People’ she was unhappy with the direction the Tom Brady roast took.

"(Gisele is) deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show," the source said.

Bündchen is helping out Brazil, her home country, as it faces one of the worst floods in its history. She is focusing on raising funds for the tragedy through her social media.

