“Bill loves a great deal” - Belichick’s former player gauges Patriots' interest in DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins is being shopped around by the Arizona Cardinals during the 2023 NFL offseason. The franchise is in a rebuilding phase, so the veteran wide receiver is likely to be a salary cap casualty. He's also one of the most valuable assets in the trade market, so it makes sense that they are looking to cash in.

One team that has been connected to trade rumors involving Hopkins is the New England Patriots. The wide receiver position is one of the biggest weaknesses on their roster, so coach Bill Belichick would be wise to make upgrades. Hopkins could go a long way in doing so as he would instantly be their best player at the position.

On ESPN's "Get Up," when asked if DeAndre Hopkins would be a good fit for Bill Belichsystem, current NFL analyst and former Patriots defender Rob Ninkovich said:

"Yeah, he is actually, because he's a veteran. He's very skilled, and he probably isn't going to be top dollar right now. And Bill loves a great deal. So, the only sticking point is (Bill O'Brien). That's what I would say. You can look, you can hug, you can bring it together and squash some issues.

"That is the sticking point. But other than that, I would say that Bill would go after a player like that."

Bill O'Brien was recently hired as the Patriots' offensive coordinator. He has a history with Hopkins as the two spent time together with the Houston Texans. If they can find a way to settle their differences, they may be able to recreate some of the success they had together. Hopkins was one of the most dominant wide receivers in the entire NFL during their partnership.

A DeAndre Hopkins reunion with Bill O'Brien could help revive Mac Jones' career

DeAndre Hopkins exceeded 75 receptions in all six seasons under Bill O'Brien with the Texans, while also eclipsing 1,150 yards in five of them. While he may be a bit past his prime at this point, he's still capable of providing the Patriots with a true No. 1 wide receiver. This is something they are lacking, especially with the departure of Jakobi Meyers.

While they recently signed JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hopkins could turn their weak receiving group into a strength. This may be exactly what quarterback Mac Jones needs to get back on track. He regressed in just about every statistical category during his second season in the league last year. Surrounding him with legitimate weapons like Hopkins could help return him to his promising rookie form.

