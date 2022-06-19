"I’m not down with that" - Bill Maher calls out Commanders' Ron Rivera for fining Jack Del Rio over Capitol riot comments

Jack Del Rio has a supporter - who believes he should never have paid a fine for having an opinion about the various politically-motivated riots over the past several years from all sides - in the form of comedian and talk show host Bill Maher.

Maher said on his show 'Real Time with Bill Maher' that Ron Rivera contradicted himself in his statement about why he was fined in the first place:

"Fining someone for an opinion, I’m not down with that…His boss said about [Del Rio], ‘He does have the right to voice his opinion as a citizen of the United States and it most certainly is his constitutional right to do so'. Apparently not! You know what? This is the don’t pee on my shoe and tell me it’s raining. What the f**k are you talking about? He doesn’t have a right to an opinion and it’s obviously not his right to do so."

The Washington Commanders head coach invoked the First Amendment right in his explanation for why he fined Jack Del Rio:

"This is not about the fact he exercised his right to free speech. This is about what impacted this football team. I believe in the First Amendment very strongly. It's a very serious question and topic, but at the end of the day, it did impact us. That's why I did what I did."

Del Rio landed in hot water for comments regarding the notorious Capitol riots of January 6, 2021. That day's chaos is currently being investigated by the United States government in an ongoing hearing that is televised weekly. Del Rio called the Capital riots a "dust-up," and subsequently received negative press.

Ed Reed doesn't think Jack Del Rio was punished enough

Bill Maher and Ed Reed do not share the same opinion about Jack Del Rio. Reed lambasted the Commanders defensive coordinator in a tweet last week:

"Today, Im sick and tired! A dust up! $100,000 is not enough, money ain't nothing to a person who is recycled through coaching. Its always one, first it was Saban now its Jack, to just remind US what it is! Man if you coached by him, put your pants on! Its simple right and wrong...Wrong"

As of right now, Del Rio is in no danger of losing his job, but he has lost support from many of his NFL peers. Ed Reed certainly seems to be at the point of no return.

