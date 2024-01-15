Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys are experiencing a title drought since their last Super Bowl win, back in 1996. Amids

They hit a new low on Sunday, January 14 when the Cowboys became the first team to lose an NFL playoff game to a seventh seed team (in Green Bay Packers). The Packers won the high-scoring contest 48-32 at the Cowboys' home stadium (AT&T), with Jerry Jones' team becoming the first NFL franchise to lose a Wildcard round game despite being seeded second.

With this defeat, fuel has been added to the speculation over head coach Mike McCarthy's tenure, who will now begin the final year of his contract. And Jerry Jones reortedly has a famous free agent in mind for a potential future hire.

In a conversation with colleague Peter Schrager, that occurred three days before that playoff game, The Ringer's Bill Simmons said that Jones would not hesitate to hire former New England Patriots' leader Bill Belichick if he wanted a coaching change - even at the expense of his friendship with fellow owner Robert Kraft:

"Rich guys have no loyalty to each other. If Jerry Jones is like, 'I could hire Bill Belichick and win the Super Bowl,' he's not going to be like, 'Oh I hope Bob Kraft is okay with this.' He's not gonna care. And I think there's always a little competitiveness with the rich guys. They're trying to beat each other."

Mike McCarthy gets support from Dak Prescott despite Jerry Jones' Cowboys losing against the Packers

Star quarterback Dak Prescott showed his support for underfire coach Mike McCarthy. Speaking to reporters, the three-time Pro Bowler showed his gratitude to the veteran head coach, who has been with him since 2019:

"He's been amazing. I've had the season I've had because of him. This team has had the success that they've had because of him."

Besides McCarthy, Prescott himself faces an uncertain future as 2024 will mark the last year of his own contract with the Cowboys.