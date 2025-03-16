Bill Simmons highlights ramifications of Browns potentially passing on Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft

Analyst Bill Simmons has issued a warning about the Cleveland Browns potentially bypassing quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. His comments come as the Browns weigh their quarterback options while holding the second pick.

On Sunday, Simmons shared his thoughts on X:

"There's been a lot of heartbreak with Cleveland sports these past 60 years, but passing on Sanders at #2 and opting for a Kenny Pickett/injured Deshaun Watson combo would be way up there," Simmons wrote.

The Browns' quarterback room remains in flux after Watson's torn Achilles injury. ESPN reported on Thursday that the injury will sideline him for "a significant portion of the 2025 season."

Browns exploring multiple quarterback options amid Shedeur Sanders Buzz

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: IMAGN

Cleveland also acquired Kenny Pickett from Philadelphia for a 2025 fifth-round pick and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Wednesday. Pickett, who holds a 15-10 record as an NFL starter, made his case during his introductory press conference in Berea (Mar. 13 2025):

"I do view myself as a starter," Pickett told reporters. "All you want is an opportunity. It doesn't matter who else is in the room. All you can ask for is an opportunity, then you've got to go handle the rest."

Pickett spent last season backing up Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia after being selected 20th overall by Pittsburgh in the 2022 draft. He started just one game for the Super Bowl-champion Eagles in the 2024 season.

Pat McAfee added to the Shedeur Sanders-Browns speculation on his show on Mar. 7:

"Maybe it is Shedeur Sanders getting drafted to the Cleveland Browns at two if he's still available," McAfee said, via Yahoo Sports. "He'd be going to a team in Cleveland that has maybe been counted out for a while... he has been there done that twice now with Jackson State and Colorado."

Cleveland's front office reportedly came away impressed with Shedeur Sanders during NFL Combine interviews. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted that the Browns brass appreciated Sanders' confidence and engagement, contrary to some pre-draft narratives labeling him as arrogant.

ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi predicted on Saturday that Cleveland might trade down with the New York Giants. This potentially leads to the Giants selecting Sanders while the Browns take Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the third pick.

The Browns have also explored veteran options, meeting with Russell Wilson for about five hours on Thursday, March 13, according to ESPN. Wilson left without signing a deal, but Pickett acknowledged he expects Cleveland to add a veteran signal-caller.

