Billionaire Cowboys owner Jerry Jones 'sick' over prospect of battling Heisman-winning NFC QB in 2025

The Washington Commanders sent their NFC rivals a clear message that there's no way to go but up for the franchise after Jayden Daniels' rookie year. The Heisman-winning quarterback breathed new life into a franchise that was in the doldrums in the Dan Snyder era. With new owners, a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator and a new QB, the Commanders went all the way to the NFC Championship Game, beating the conference's top seed - Detroit Lions - along the way.

The Cowboys went up against the Commanders twice this year, splitting their matchups but getting a consolation Week 18 win over the franchise. During the NFL honors on Thursday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked for his thoughts on Daniels' rookie year and the Commanders' resurgence.

The billionaire owner of the world's most valuable sports franchise had nothing but praise for Washington.

“I get sick when I think the Cowboys have to play him twice a year for the rest of his career," Jones said. "We played him pretty good in Washington and we played him pretty good for a half when he got him down in Dallas.

"He’s a great talent, unique. I’m glad to have him in the National Football League and I like the idea of competing as we look forward to years ahead with the Redskins. I’m a big fan of Washington as a great football town so anything that would help make that more substantive in Washington, I’m all for it. Cowboys will find a way to slip in and get some breadcrumbs.”

Gap between Cowboys, Commanders likely to widen in 2025

The Commanders decided to make another all-in addition late last year by trading for Marshon Lattimore. While his arrival didn't put the Commanders over the line, the franchise made it clear that they intend to take complete advantage of the fact that Daniels is still on a rookie contract.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, just paid two of their top players last year. Dak Prescott landed a mammoth, four-year, $240 million extension while CeeDee Lamb also landed a blockbuster four-year, $136 million deal. Dallas will also have to negotiate an extension with Micah Parsons this summer, leaving them little room to make moves in free agency.

The draft represents the Cowboys' best hope of adding some top-tier talent. In his latest mock draft, Sportskeeda's resident draft expert Tony Pauline sees the Cowboys land Boise State's Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty with the 12th overall pick in April.

