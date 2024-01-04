Bills’ $120,000,000 star Von Miller addresses situation after being a healthy inactive in Week 17

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller arrived last season when the Bills struck big and signed him in free agency. However, the Bills haven't seen the production they expected when they recruited Miller.

Facing the New England Patriots this past weekend, Miller was inactive and was listed as a healthy scratch. He spoke out on why he was inactive and said it was the "right decision" to not play.

“I’m my biggest critic, and from my standpoint, I wasn’t playing up to the standard,” Miller said.

As the Bills prepare for their Week 18 season finale against the Miami Dolphins with playoff implications on the line, they could be without Miller. He said he doesn't know if he will be active on Sunday night.

Last season, in his first season with the Bills, Miller started 11 matchups. He was productive as a pass rusher, recording eight sacks and a forced fumble in those games. Additionally, he added 21 tackles on two pass deflections on the season. During Buffalo's Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions last year, Miller tore his ACL and was done for the remainder of the season.

This season, Miller has appeared in 11 games. He's only recorded three tackles this season and hasn't been a disruptive force on defense like he normally is.

Did the Buffalo Bills make a costly mistake signing Von Miller to a $120 million deal?

Von Miller turned free agent in the 2022 offseason after becoming a Super Bowl champion for a second time, as he helped the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

During his free agency, Miller garnered a lot of interest from several teams. Ultimately, the Buffalo Bills struck big and won the Miller sweepstakes by signing him to a six-year, $120 million contract.

At the time of his signing, Miller was guaranteed $45 million. The Bills have the option of getting rid of Miller after the 2024 season, which would see Miller earning $52.4 million. Miller could also choose to take a pay cut if he agrees to do so.

His production could be slowed down due to age, coming back from his torn ACL, and just losing the edge as a premier pass rusher. It will be interesting to see what the Bills decide to do about Miller's future this offseason going forward.