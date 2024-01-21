Weather at Bills stadium: Latest on conditions at Highmark Stadium for NFL Divisional Round clash vs Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in a titanic NFL divisional playoff game on Sunday. The crunch AFC affair will commence at 6:30 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The weather in Buffalo has been a talking point for the matchup, especially since the Bills had their wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers postponed by a day due to extreme cold weather conditions.

However, it appears that the Bills-Chiefs game won't have any snowfall at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

What is the weather forecast for the Bills-Chiefs NFL divisional round playoff game?

Star quarterback Josh Allen will lead the Buffalo Bills offense in the NFL Divisional Playoff game vs. the Chiefs

According to reports from the National Weather Service, the average temperature in Buffalo is expected to be -3°C on Sunday, with cloudy skies. Furthermore, the wind will be around 8-10 MPH for the day, but there's a slight chance of rain or snow.

The temperature at kickoff for the Bills-Chiefs contest is expected to drop to -5°C. There's also a forecasted 14-degree wind chill, which will make conditions cold, but it's something that both teams would have expected at this time of the year.

Although there's no forecasted snowfall on Sunday, Highmark Stadium has a lot of snow to be shoveled out of the ground. The Bills have once again called for volunteers to help them scoop the snow out of the arena in preparation for the massive NFL playoff game.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs? TV schedule and livestream details for AFC Divisional Round Playoff game

The Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL playoff game will be broadcast live on CBS. Locals in Buffalo can watch the game on WIVB.

Fans without cable access can livestream the Bills-Chiefs divisional round matchup on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Stadium : Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York Date : Sunday, Jan. 21

: Sunday, Jan. 21 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS and WIVB (for locals in Buffalo)

: CBS and WIVB (for locals in Buffalo) Streaming: Paramount+ and Fubo TV