What happened to Kim Pegula? Buffalo Bills’ owner and President receiving treatment for unclarified "health issues"

Kim Pegula, the co-owner of the Buffalo Bills, is undergoing treatment for undisclosed health issues. In a statement by the Pegula family, they said that she is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues and asked to keep her and the family in our prayers:

"Kim is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues. We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side. We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy."

The Bills co-owner is the president and CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment. As the first female president of both an NFL and NHL franchise, she is in charge of the business operations of the Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.

She and her husband, Terry, bought the Bills in 2014 for $1.4 billion after becoming owners of the Sabres three years earlier in 2011.

The couple also own the Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks of the National Lacrosse League as well as the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.

Pegula and Her Background

Kim Pegula was born on June 7, 1969 in Seoul, South Korea and was later adopted at five years old by a Canadian family based in Fairport, New York, which is just east of Rochester. She went to Houghton College, graduating in 1991 with a degree in communications.

She also started her professional career with East Resources in 1991, a company that was founded by Terry. She was involved with the company until it was sold in 2010.

Kim is an advocate for various sporting causes. Since becoming co-owner of the Bills, she has been a public supporter of boosting diversity in both the NFL and NHL, and is currently on the NFL's workplace diversity committee. She also serves on the NFL's Super Bowl, major events advisory committee, business ventures committee, and NFL foundation committee.

She and Terry have been married since 1993 and have three children together: Kelly, Matthew, and Jessica. She’s also the stepmother to Terry’s two children from a previous marriage, Michael and Laura. The family and the Bills organization did not provide any further details about her condition.

