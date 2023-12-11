Bills’ Dalton Kincaid gets snarky about Taylor Swift following Travis Kelce’s controversial play on chalked-out TD

The Kansas City Chiefs' record with Taylor Swift in attendance got worse Sunday. The singer-songwriter saw her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs win the first four games that she was in the stands for this season.

Kansas City's undefeated streak with Swift in attendance ended after its 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 13. The Chiefs lost their second straight game with the pop icon watching from the stands when they succumbed to a 20-17 defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. They are now 4-2 with Swift in attendance.

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid could not resist taking a jibe at the pop star following his team's win.

The self-proclaimed Taylor Swift fan was asked about beating the team the pop star was rooting for, and he replied:

“I mean I’m sure she’s upset. Maybe we’ll have a song written about the game.”

With just over a minute left in the game, the Chiefs trailed 20-17 when Taylor Swift saw her boyfriend Travis Kelce catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes and throw a lateral to wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who jogged into the endzone with the ball for a go-ahead touchdown.

However, the play was called back as Toney was penalized for lining up offside before the snap. Mahomes threw three straight completions after the penalty and turned the ball over on downs, handing the Bills a crucial win in their quest for a playoff spot.

The Chiefs quarterback was left fuming and had to be restrained by his teammates from confronting the sideline judge. In the post-game press conference, Mahomes launched a tirade against the referees:

"I've never had offensive offsides called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn't a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute? Another game, we're talking about the refs. It's not what we want for the NFL. It's not what we want for football."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also criticized the referees, calling the situation "embarrassing." Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the NFL is reviewing Mahomes and Reid's comments and will likely punish the duo for their verbal tirade against the referees.

The Chiefs have lost four of their past six games and fell to 8-5, two games behind AFC leaders, the Baltimore Ravens. They sit only one game above the Denver Broncos in the race for the AFC West division title. If the Chiefs' uncharacteristic form continues, they could be looking at a playoff run without a game at home.